FEMA helping fund flood projects in Atlantic, Cape May counties

Shore towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties prone to flooding have been awarded more than $1.1 million in grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund resiliency projects.

The grants follow the Biden administration committing $3 billion to FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, both of which are devised to help communities nationwide manage flooding risks associated with climate change.

"Chronic lack of investment in climate resilience has only made matters worse for America's crumbling infrastructure," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cape May was granted over $190,00 for a flood mitigation project on Beach Avenue, a task that includes designing an seawall extension along the city's promenade from Philadelphia and Madison avenues to the corner of Beach and Wilmington avenues.

North of the city, Wildwood Crest will get $70,875 to fund a stormwater pump station's conceptual design. The station will serve the Washington Avenue area to protect homes in danger of flooding.

A third project in Cape May County has been submitted for review. When approved, a $2 million grant will help fund a flood mitigation project at Wildwood's Otten's Harbor.

The project will provide a living shoreline - one made with natural materials - along Mediterranean and Andrews avenues. It also calls for replacing stormwater infrastructure and adding bulkheads at seven street ends.

In Atlantic County, two projects on Absecon Island received funding.

In Ventnor, a $1.6 million grant was awarded for bulkhead replacement, a project that consists of 500 linear feet of bulkhead with deadmen that will extend back to a Winchester Avenue. The road will be reconstructed as part of the project, including sidewalk and curbing replacement. Associated drainage, electrical and outlet structures are included.

Nearby Longport will see $1.1 million for a resiliency project aimed at protecting bayfront homes.

The job includes building a new pumping station on 31st Street. Additionally, aging stormwater piping will be replaced on Winchester Avenue, from 31st Street to 34th Avenue, and on 34th Avenue, from Winchester to 31st Street to the new station.

Pumping equipment in the current 34th Avenue station will also be replaced, accommodating the increased runoff.