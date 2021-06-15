FEMA approves Cape May County plan to combat natural disasters, climate change

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time, the plan addresses climate change and sea-level rise scenarios and how critical infrastructure needs to be protected. Since 1965, sea levels have risen 9.84 inches, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In a moderate carbon-emissions scenario, Cape May has a 50% chance of seeing at least 65 days of coastal flooding by 2040, according to research by Rutgers University.

The plan requires updates to local flood relief planning and projections through 2026 so the county will have accurate records of projects to share with its 16 municipalities.

“Every project that will be developed will have a finite lifespan before it becomes obsolete. This plan culls all of this information together so communities can learn from each other while allowing the county to take an aggressive stance to help communities get funding,” said county Emergency Management Director Martin Pagliughi.

All 16 towns are approving resolutions that will support the 2021 plan, according to a statement.

