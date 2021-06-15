 Skip to main content
FEMA approves Cape May County plan to combat natural disasters, climate change
FEMA approves Cape May County plan to combat natural disasters, climate change

Procedures for how Cape May County emergency management officials will contend with disease, climate change and more have been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The approval will lead to the county being eligible for federal funding for disaster mitigation.

This plan represents the most significant and long-term approach to resiliency that the county has ever put together,” county Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton said in a statement. “FEMA has recognized that the plan, in its own words, was ‘well done’ and includes ‘clearly developed tangible solutions’ to current and future mitigation projects.”

The plan, which has been updated every five years by the county, maintains the ability to receive funding from government programs such as the Hazard Mitigation Grant program, Flood Mitigation Assistance program and the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program. As much as $200 million was available from the Flood Mitigation Assistance program in Fiscal Year 2020, which ended Sept. 30.

For the first time, the plan addresses climate change and sea-level rise scenarios and how critical infrastructure needs to be protected. Since 1965, sea levels have risen 9.84 inches, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In a moderate carbon-emissions scenario, Cape May has a 50% chance of seeing at least 65 days of coastal flooding by 2040, according to research by Rutgers University.

The plan requires updates to local flood relief planning and projections through 2026 so the county will have accurate records of projects to share with its 16 municipalities.

“Every project that will be developed will have a finite lifespan before it becomes obsolete. This plan culls all of this information together so communities can learn from each other while allowing the county to take an aggressive stance to help communities get funding,” said county Emergency Management Director Martin Pagliughi.

All 16 towns are approving resolutions that will support the 2021 plan, according to a statement.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
