Federally-funded study to look at economic potential at Woodbine Airport

WOODBINE – A federally-funded study is set to look at the development potential for Woodbine Airport, which once served as a Navy training facility in World War II and now primarily used for small, privately-owned aircraft.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office has awarded Woodbine a $78,500 Rural Business Development Grant to study the airport infrastructure with an eye toward economic development.
Mayor William Pikolycky sees the study as a step toward getting the airport and the community a piece of the $1 trillion in spending under an infrastructure bill moving closer to a Senate vote.
“I want to be in a position to be able to be shovel-ready for this funding,” Pikolycky said Monday. He sees great potential in the airport, which is owned and operated by the Woodbine Port Authority.
The airport is set in dense woods just outside of the town center. The mayor described it as a “nice general aviation airport,” but it is undeniably a quiet one, with a line of hangars housing banner plane companies, bi-plane rides and other tenants along DeCinque Boulevard.
The road is named for Henry DeCinque, a pilot who used a grass strip runway at the site in the 1930s. In 1939, the Works Progress Administration or WPA, a Depression-era federal program, cleared trees and created landing strips.
It was used as a pilot training facility during World War II and later returned to the borough. It has remained in operation ever since, but according to Pikolycky, the hangars are functionally obsolete and mechanical systems often require repairs that are more costly than the worth of the buildings.
The study is set to start as soon as Pikolycky completes the paperwork and take about six months. Plans are for the study to include a strategy to fund the work it proposes.
“Assuming that the analysis indicates feasibility, the airport can become an important economic driver for Woodbine,” Pikolycky said. “Based on conservative estimates, we are anticipating the creation of an average of six permanent, full-time jobs per hangar or an estimated 36 new jobs – and a like number of part-time positions – for borough residents at build-out. Those are significant numbers in a small community like Woodbine.”
Pikolycky sees potential use for the airport in support of a planned offshore wind farm. He also touted signs of life at the airport, including the location of company specializing in drones at the site.
“At the end of the process, we expect to have a clear understanding of what infrastructure is needed to attract more aviation-related businesses, along with a workable, actionable plan for implementing the recommendations made as a result of the study,” Pikolycky said in a prepared statement.
The USDA has provided the borough with multiple other grants in the past.
“The USDA Rural Development has been a tremendous partner for Woodbine over the past 30 years, having funded water and sewer improvements, the purchase of first-responder equipment, and various building upgrades to name only a few,” Pikolycky said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
