Federally-funded study to look at economic potential at Woodbine Airport

It was used as a pilot training facility during World War II and later returned to the borough. It has remained in operation ever since, but according to Pikolycky, the hangars are functionally obsolete and mechanical systems often require repairs that are more costly than the worth of the buildings.

The study is set to start as soon as Pikolycky completes the paperwork and take about six months. Plans are for the study to include a strategy to fund the work it proposes.

“Assuming that the analysis indicates feasibility, the airport can become an important economic driver for Woodbine,” Pikolycky said. “Based on conservative estimates, we are anticipating the creation of an average of six permanent, full-time jobs per hangar or an estimated 36 new jobs – and a like number of part-time positions – for borough residents at build-out. Those are significant numbers in a small community like Woodbine.”

Pikolycky sees potential use for the airport in support of a planned offshore wind farm. He also touted signs of life at the airport, including the location of company specializing in drones at the site.