Federal rep appointed to Pinelands Commission

With Gov. Phil Murphy’s picks for the Pinelands Commission making headlines statewide, the lone seat on the 15-member board appointed by the federal government has been filled.

Jonathan D. Meade has been tapped for the seat, which has stood vacant for years. He is the associate regional director for resource stewardship and science for the National Park Service’s Northeast Region in Philadelphia, a post he’s held since January 2018.

Commission staff announced the appointment on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re excited to work with Mr. Meade, who has a wealth of experience in protecting natural resources in the northeastern U.S.,” said Susan R. Grogan, the commission’s acting executive director.

She said Meade’s appointment comes at a critical time for the commission, which has several vacancies on its board and has faced challenges in obtaining a quorum for meetings.

Eight members must be present at meetings for the board to reach a quorum.

Murphy drops Pinelands pick after criticism, may hint at compromise In the face of withering criticism from environmental groups, Gov. Phil Murphy this week pul…