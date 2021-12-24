Federal rep appointed to Pinelands Commission

With Gov. Phil Murphy’s picks for the Pinelands Commission making headlines statewide, the lone seat on the 15-member board appointed by the federal government has been filled.
Jonathan D. Meade has been tapped for the seat, which has stood vacant for years. He is the associate regional director for resource stewardship and science for the National Park Service’s Northeast Region in Philadelphia, a post he’s held since January 2018.
Commission staff announced the appointment on Thursday afternoon.
“We’re excited to work with Mr. Meade, who has a wealth of experience in protecting natural resources in the northeastern U.S.,” said Susan R. Grogan, the commission’s acting executive director.
She said Meade’s appointment comes at a critical time for the commission, which has several vacancies on its board and has faced challenges in obtaining a quorum for meetings.
Eight members must be present at meetings for the board to reach a quorum.
Of the 15 members on the Pinelands Commission, seven are appointed by the governor with Senate approval and another seven represent the counties within the pinelands. One of the county seats is vacant, while two of the seats the governor appoints are also vacant, and the remaining five are serving terms that expired years ago.
Murphy’s appointments for the vacant seats have stalled, awaiting Senate approval for years. His nomination of three more members, replacing some members who have continued to serve, drew fire from environmental groups who saw it as a move to replace environmentalists on the board with corporate-friendly members.
Murphy nominated Laura Matos, Davon McCurry and Elvin Montero to the commission, which oversees the Pinelands National Reserve, close to a million acres that includes sections of seven counties. He later withdrew Montero, the deputy executive director of the New Jersey Chemistry Council.
A spokesperson for Murphy’s office said Thursday there was nothing new on the status of the other nominees.
The federal representative serves at the pleasure of the U.S. secretary of the interior. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland designated Meade as the commission’s federal representative earlier this month.
Prior to his starting with the National Park Service, Meade was the director of watershed programs for the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and worked in several other roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree in ecology from the University of Richmond and a master’s degree from Yale University’s School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. He was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Alberta.
The federal seat has been vacant since the death of Frank Hays in 2017.
“I want to thank the 10 members of the New Jersey congressional delegation who wrote to Interior Secretary Haaland in May 2021 to urge the appointment of a federal representative on the Commission,” Grogan said. “We have numerous important initiatives in the works, and it’s vital for our board to reach a quorum and advance our work to protect the Pinelands.”
