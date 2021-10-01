Federal judge blasts Cumberland County officials over jail failures

The county continued to anger the judge during the hearing, a continuation of a series of hearings in the case. At one point, when he asked county officials about the status of a written COVID policy for the jail, no one could say exactly what the status was of a comprehensive document.

The bulk of the testimony came from Sgt. Shane Zanes, who said he is responsible for training corrections officers and was charged with installing lockers of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment in all of the jail’s pods to help inmates avoid contracting COVID-19.

Hillman had issued an Aug. 6 order that the supplies be provided by 2 p.m. Aug. 16, but Zanes said he was not aware of the order until about two weeks ago. He said he did install the lockers, but that some officers had told him they would not comply with the jail’s instructions to keep the supplies restocked.

He also testified that the jail has not complied with the judge's order on cleaning supplies because corrections officers have refused to cooperate.

Zanes gave conflicting testimony about when he wrote reports related to the installation and other issues, which angered Hillman further.

