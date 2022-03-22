Federal funds secured for planned Lake Lenape Dam work

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An effort to refurbish the Lake Lenape Dam in Mays Landing is getting $4.6 million lift from federal funds, Atlantic County officials announced Tuesday.

The funds are a part of $1.5 trillion government spending bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week. The law funds the government through September and provides federal aid for Ukraine, the White House said.

Of the funds, $178 million is being allocated for New Jersey community projects, including those for transportation, housing and education, Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.

The dam project includes renovations to the dam’s powerhouse and the reconstruction of the spillway, along with improvements to its embankments.

Officials applied for the $4.6 million from the federal government earlier this year. The project is expected to cost $6 million, Atlantic County Supervising Engineer of Bridges Doug DiMeo previously said.

Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and be completed in two years, officials said.

“The announcement that federal funding will be used to complete these projects is great news for Atlantic County and Hamilton Township, and I am proud to have worked diligently in securing this funding,” said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who got a first-hand look at the dam's decaying structure during a previous visit to it. “I look forward to seeing the completion of the Lake Lenape Dam and the vast improvements this funding will provide to Atlantic County.”

Atlantic County Business Executive Dennis Levinson Tuesday lauded Van Drew for getting funds, saying federal funds from the federal government are key for the county's various sought-after improvement projects.

"Congressman Jeff Van Drew strongly supports our efforts and recommended this project for federal funding,” Levinson said in a statement. “The improvements will stabilize the dam and reduce the risk of flooding for approximately 100 properties.”

Township and county officials have envisioned improvements to the dam, noting its potential flood risk if it's current structure isn't improved. But Mayor Charles Cain Tuesday said the project will help the township's efforts to revive its historic area and business community.

“This is the result of every level of Government working together to ensure essential funding for our community," Cain said in a statement provided by the township. "We are overjoyed with the ability to reconstruct the dam, and truly appreciate Congressman Van Drew’s efforts in obtaining these funds."

Last month, the public was given the chance to comment on the project during two hearings.

The county and township are working with the state Division of Dam Safety, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state Historic Preservation Office, the state Pinelands Commission and others to complete the project, Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore previously said.

Officials have also mulled ideas for the neighboring Wheaton complex, which once used the dam while serving as a cotton mill. The building later housed a glass and plastics manufacturer before closing in 1940.

The dam was acquired by the township in 1978, and Atlantic County several years later became a co-owner to share the financial burden with the township.

