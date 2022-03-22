 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal funds secured for Lake Lenape Dam work

Lake Lenape dam

Repairs to Lake Lenape dam, a class-one high hazard dam whose failure could lead to loss of life and extreme property damage, are expected to cost $6 million.

 Matthew Strabuk, for The Press

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An effort to refurbish the Lake Lenape Dam is getting a $4.6 million lift from federal funds, Atlantic County officials said Tuesday.

The funds are a part of $1.5 trillion government spending bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week. The law funds the federal government through September, the White House said.

Of the funds, $178 million is being allocated for New Jersey community projects, including those for transportation, housing and education, Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.

The dam project includes renovations to its powerhouse and reconstruction of the spillway, along with improvements to its embankments.

Local officials applied for the money earlier this year. The project is expected to cost $6 million, Atlantic County Supervising Engineer of Bridges Doug DiMeo previously said.

Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and be completed in two years, officials said.

“The announcement that federal funding will be used to complete these projects is great news for Atlantic County and Hamilton Township,” said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who got a firsthand look at the dam's decaying structure during a previous visit. “I look forward to seeing the completion of the Lake Lenape Dam and the vast improvements this funding will provide to Atlantic County.”

County Executive Dennis Levinson lauded Van Drew on Tuesday for helping secure the funds, saying they are key for the county's various improvement projects.

“The improvements will stabilize the dam and reduce the risk of flooding for approximately 100 properties,” Levinson said in a statement.

Township and county officials have noted the potential flood risk if the dam's current structure isn't improved. But Mayor Charles Cain said Tuesday the project also will help the township's efforts to revive its historic area and business community.

“This is the result of every level of government working together to ensure essential funding for our community," Cain said in a statement. "We are overjoyed with the ability to reconstruct the dam, and truly appreciate Congressman Van Drew’s efforts in obtaining these funds." 

Last month, the public was given the chance to comment on the project during two hearings.

The county and township are working with the state Division of Dam Safety, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state Historic Preservation Office, the state Pinelands Commission and others to complete the project, Gilmore previously said.

Officials also have mulled ideas for the neighboring Wheaton complex, which once used the dam while serving as a cotton mill. The building later housed a glass and plastics manufacturer before closing in 1940.

The dam was acquired by the township in 1978, and Atlantic County several years later became a co-owner to share the financial burden with the township.

