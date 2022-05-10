Federal funds boost internet connectivity in New Jersey

As summer vacation for area schools approaches, the effort to ensure equal internet access for New Jersey students and adults is continuing.

The Federal Communications Commission is giving just under $2.1 million to New Jersey schools and libraries in another round of its Emergency Connectivity Fund program. The funds can be used to purchase laptops and tablets, modems and routers, as well as to establish Wi-Fi hotspots and strengthen off-campus broadband connections for students and staff.

The FCC funds are making an impact in South Jersey. The Atlantic County Library System has spent FCC funds to purchase T-Mobile LTE Wi-Fi hotspots to distribute to adult patrons. There are currently 25 such hotspots available for circulation to adult patrons of the library system, who can use them to connect up to 15 devices to unlimited, high-speed data free of charge. People may borrow the hotspots for two weeks at a time and ask for up to two renewals.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-6th, said in a news release Friday that New Jersey had received more than $124 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund in total. He praised the federal effort to help ensure internet connectivity through the state.

“I’m glad that essential funding for our schools and libraries is coming to New Jersey to help every student and teacher stay connected to the classroom. In creating the Emergency Connectivity Fund with my colleagues, we focused the program on helping to get broadband service and devices into the hands of the students who need them,” Pallone said.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, expressed appreciation that FCC funds had been awarded to the state to help enhance internet connectivity for students. The COVID-19 pandemic had revealed that having access to digital tools was critical in ensuring student success, according to a spokesperson for the congressman contacted by The Press of Atlantic City.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, also expressed support for the program, saying the pandemic laid bare the need for equal internet access.

“While the COVID pandemic taught us a lot about our health care system, it also highlighted that many students across our district don’t have access to the internet at home, and are struggling to study outside of school,” Kim said in a statement sent to The Press on Tuesday. “With this money, libraries and school districts are helping students across Burlington and Ocean counties get online to study, do research, and do homework outside of their school buildings. These funds are helping break down barriers for the next generation of American leaders.”

The FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund totals $7.17 billion. It is intended to help schools and libraries across the country acquire the tools needed for remote learning over the course of the COVID-19 emergency period, according to a page about the fund on the FCC's website. The FCC indicates the funds will help close the “Homework Gap” to ensure all students have the internet access needed in today’s classrooms.

The fund was created by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March 2021. Congress passed the ARP on an almost entirely party-line vote, with Kim and Pallone voting in favor and Van Drew voting against.

Other federal efforts to enhance internet connectivity are underway. President Joe Biden spoke Monday about the Affordable Connectivity Program, through which about 40% of American households are qualified to receive up to $30 per month toward their internet bill. (Those living on tribal lands would receive a $75 per-month-credit, according to a White House news release about the program.) Twenty telecommunications companies, including AT&T, Comcast and Verizon, have agreed to increase internet speeds or lower prices under the program, so that high-speed internet rates will be capped at $30 per month for eligible households.

The Affordable Connectivity Program was created by the $1 trillion federal infrastructure law, which Biden signed in November 2021. The entire New Jersey congressional delegation voted for the law, including Kim, Pallone and Van Drew.

There are also state-level efforts to ensure New Jersey residents have internet access. The New Jersey State Library is launching a Hub & Spoke pilot project, which will seek to provide uniform digital literacy training and certification at 14 public libraries across the state. The Atlantic City Free Public Library was selected as one of three libraries in the state to serve as a “hub” library for the program, acting as a regional training lab for teaching about digital literacy.

The deadline for libraries and schools to apply for money from the FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund during this round is Friday. Information about how to apply for a grant can be found at emergencyconnectivityfund.org.

