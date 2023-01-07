Feared holiday surge of infectious diseases hits South Jersey

South Jersey physicians are seeing a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases, contributing to an increase in hospitalizations and patients across the area’s health care facilities.

Doctors attribute the rising infections to the indoor gatherings that are typical during the holiday season.

“Inpatient admissions for patients with COVID have doubled over the last month and disproportionately impact our community members who are over 70 years of age,” said Dr. Andrea McCoy, chief medical officer at Cape Regional Medical Center.

McCoy said the severity of the illnesses has kept patients in the hospital longer, a factor in the high patient count at Cape Regional.

On Wednesday, health care workers were busy at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, moving between rooms while the sounds of beeping machines filled the air.

Most staff were covered from top to bottom with personal protective equipment as they aided the most contagious. Others helped patients get out of their rooms, walking with them side by side.

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month's Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures. The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly if they involve elderly people, pregnant women, small children and those with underlying conditions. Vice Minister Xu Chengguang says people using public transport are also urged to wear masks and pay special attention to their health and personal hygiene. The call stopped short of asking citizens to stay home entirely, as the government had since the pandemic began. On Sunday, China is also ending mandatory quarantines for people arriving from abroad.

“They’ve to come to work every day with the sole purpose of helping others and doing their due diligence to share the knowledge they’ve acquired,” Dr. Thomas Brabson said of AtlantiCare’s pandemic response.

It’s become a peculiar time for the pandemic; while many community restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus have ended, case spikes still occur every few months. Meanwhile, booster vaccination numbers lag.

The continued spread of COVID-19 along with the flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, has contributed to a “tripledemic,” according to health experts.

New Jersey Department of Health data showed hospitalizations increasing gradually in recent weeks, from 1,485 on Dec. 20 to 1,701 on Jan. 6.

Across AtlantiCare’s system, COVID-positive admissions and tests took a “sharp uptick” in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, said Gemma Downham, corporate director of patient safety and infection prevention at AtlantiCare.

“That’s really a pattern that we’re seeing for a third year in a row now,” Downham said.

Booster doses of vaccines against the disease aren’t where they should be, she added.

But this year’s winter uptick isn’t comparable to that of 2021, Downham said, when the omicron variant drove caseloads to record levels.

At Inspira Health, Dr. Matt Warner, chair of emergency medicine at the company’s Vineland, Bridgeton and Elmer hospitals, has noticed more COVID-19 cases within the past week.

Meanwhile, case counts for flu and RSV appear to be shrinking, Brabson, Warner and Downham said.

“It was just a much earlier flu season,” Warner said of studies by Inspira. “Things really got shifted earlier in the year compared to years past.”

Flu cases appear to be coming down “significantly,” Warner said.

Folsom School referendum for $7 million project approved by voters FOLSOM – Residents voted in a referendum on Dec. 13 and seemingly approved a $7 million proj…

The same can be said at Cape Regional, McCoy said.

“Influenza continues to be more prevalent than prior years but, at least this week, seems to be trending down from the peak in mid-December,” McCoy said.

Health experts have attributed the ending of pandemic-related mandates on masking and social distancing to the illnesses gaining ground. Add to that the return of children to school in the fall, with some of them more susceptible to getting sick as their immune systems adapt to the return of the viruses.

So far, Inspira, AtlantiCare and Cape Regional say they haven’t run out of beds.

McCoy, however, said housing patients has been tight because of prudence needed when handling infectious diseases.

“With some respiratory illnesses, we want to be careful of which patients are sharing rooms, so at times, there were tricky logistics in coordinating available beds with available staff and the optimal use of private and semi-private rooms,” McCoy said.

Here are the four stages of drought classification However, moderate drought is actually the lowest-tiered version of drought in a four-step cl…

Also, all three hospital systems have had to deal with members of their staff getting sick.

“Fortunately, the peaks of each infection were staggered so that we have been able to maintain operations,” McCoy said. “Our team has really gone above and beyond to support each other and be available to provide care for our community.”

Both AtlantiCare and Inspira’s teams are asking the public to find the most appropriate places for help, prioritizing visits to urgent care facilities or their family doctor, unless they’re grievously ill.

They also encourage people to voluntarily wear a mask when they are sick and around others, especially those with compromised immune systems.

For now, the path forward may be uncertain, given the pandemic’s unpredictability, hospital officials said.

“It is really almost impossible to make correct predictions,” Warner said. “The big lesson that I think we’ve learned in emergency medicine, and medicine in general, is that we have to be continually vigilant, prepared and ready for the unexpected because there’s been so many different turns and shifts over the past several years that it’s so hard to predict.”