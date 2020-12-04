FBI urges retests for people tested for COVID-19 at Ventnor lab

Associated Press
VENTNOR — The FBI is telling anyone who underwent a coronavirus test at a local laboratory to get retested and to contact the agency.
In a statement Friday on Twitter, the FBI’s Newark office urges people who were recently tested for the virus at Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor “to be retested as soon as possible.” It also asks that anyone who was administered a finger-prick blood test at the laboratory to contact a victim assistance unit at the FBI.
The announcement gave no further details, and a message left with the FBI seeking further information was not immediately returned.
Voicemail for the company’s operations director Friday evening said it was closed and did not offer the opportunity to leave a message.
