ATLANTIC CITY — Father and son Chick and Sam Westby, of Wisconsin, completed a cross-country bike trip in Atlantic City on Wednesday.
They began in Pacific City, Oregon, on June 1. The coast-to-coast trip took 42 days and 3,627 miles total, according to a post on Sam Westby's Instagram.
"42 straight days of riding. Our lowest mileage was 41 and we'd do 'low' mileage days about once a week," Westby said on Instagram.
Westby documented each day of their trip in videos on TikTok, which garnered millions of views. Most videos had over 100,000 views, while one video gained 3.5 million views.
The pair camped and stayed in hotels throughout the trip.
The Westbys began the trip by dipping their bike tires in the Pacific Ocean, as shown in their first video, and ended by dipping their tires in the Atlantic.
