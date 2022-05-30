Fatality reported in Lower Township as a car plunges into the bay

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A sunset gathering turned tragic on Sunday when a car lost control and struck a woman before ending up in the Delaware Bay.

A woman who was sitting on a bench overlooking the water was struck by the car, Mayor Frank Sippel confirmed on Monday. He said two helicopter landing zones were set up at the nearby terminal of the Cape May Lewis Ferry to airlift the injured to the hospital. That included the woman who was struck, but she died of her injuries.

Sippel did not release the woman’s name, but said she lived in the area.

Five people were hospitalized after the incident Sunday, according to a report by NBC affiliate WCAU-TV 10 in Philadelphia.

The beach at the end of Lincoln Boulevard, sometimes called Ferry Road, draws large crowds for sunset views over the bay, all the more so because there is a line of parking spaces by the path through the dunes.

“That’s a popular spot,” Sippel said.

Police told Sippel there was a medical emergency that caused the driver to lose control, ride onto the beach and into the water at close to 8 p.m. Sunday.

He was told a family took two cars to the sunset, with those in one following the other. The rear car struck the lead car before driving down to the beach and into the water. There were additional injuries, but those were not life threatening, Sippel said.

It’s about 200 feet from the end of the street to the water.

Dan Lockwood, the former mayor of Middle Township, was passing in a boat and photographed the scene. In the image, a white car can be seen partially submerged, as emergency responders tend to people on the beach.

Lower Township Police, Inspira Ambulance Services, local volunteer fire companies including the Town Bank Volunteer Fire Company and other emergency responders helped at the scene, Sippel said. The Cape May County Dispatch services and other Lower Township emergency workers also responded.

According to Sippel, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

