Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer confirmed Thursday that a fatal Lacey Township house fire in which four people died was caused by the improper discarding of smoking materials.

Jennifer Wright, 39, Alaina Wright, 34, a 14-year-old girl and a 4-month-old infant died in the fire Tuesday on Buttonwood Drive. Another resident, Brenda Wright, 67, was rescued from the blaze.

Investigators found the fire originated on the porch on the west side of the structure, and that improperly discarded smoking materials was the cause.

The fire was ruled accidental, Billhimer said.

In a statement, Billhimer said there had been six structure fires in Ocean County this year as a result of the improper discarding of smoking materials. Of those six, five of them were fatal, including three fires in the past three weeks that were all deadly.

“‘Fatal, tragic and heartbreaking.’ We use these words so often, I’m afraid they’ve begun to lose their meaning,” Billhimer said. “These are not simply words on paper; they are the real life consequences of routine behavior. Failure to properly put out a cigarette can have deadly consequences. Failure to properly extinguish any smoking material may set in motion a series of events that ends a life and causes the loss of your entire world.”

Billhimer shared a series of safety tips regarding cigarettes:

Victims of Lacey Township fire identified Two adults and two children died in Tuesday's fire in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

If you smoke, use only fire-safe cigarettes. If you smoke, smoke outside. Most deaths result from fires that started in living rooms, family rooms, dens or in bedrooms.

Store cigarettes, lighters, matches and other smoking materials up high, out of the reach of children, in a locked cabinet.

Put it out. Use a deep, sturdy ashtray. Place it away from anything that can burn.

Do not discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, leaves or other materials that could ignite easily.

Before you throw away cigarette butts and ashes, make sure they are out completely; dousing them in water or sand is the best way to do that.

Never smoke, and never allow anyone to smoke, where medical oxygen is used. Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster rate than normal. It can make an existing fire burn faster and hotter.

Billhimer also said a person’s surroundings can be a contributing factor to fires. That includes hoarding, where houses and the surrounding property are full of excess belongings, trash and other items that can become flammable and make access inand out of a home difficult, especially in cases of an emergency.

Cooking can become unsafe if flammable items are near a stove or oven, he said. The same goes for heating units and open flames. Worn, faulty or damaged electrical wire is also dangerous.

Billhimer stressed the need for easy passage in and out of homes. Blocked pathways and exits can hinder escape and prevent first responders from performing their tasks. Firefighters, with their bulky equipment, may be unable to move swiftly through a home and could be put in danger when attempting to escape.

“Fighting fires is very risky in a hoarding home. It is very difficult to enter a home that is cluttered in order to provide medical care; clutter impedes the search and rescue of both humans and pets,” Billhimer said.