Fatal crash accident Saturday on the Atlantic City Expressway in Camden County
A fatal car crash occurred Saturday on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound in Gloucester Township, Camden County, the State Police said.

Preliminary information indicates that at 4:38 p.m. in the area of milepost 43.6, a Honda Civic overturned causing both occupants to be ejected, said Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele.

A female occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, and a male occupant was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in serious condition, Peele said.

Identification of the victims is pending family notification, Peele said.

There were no additional occupants, and no other vehicles involved, Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said.

— Vincent Jackson

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

