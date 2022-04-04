Fatal car crash in Upper Township

UPPER TOWNSHIP — An investigation continues into a fatal two-car collision on Tuckahoe Road on Saturday afternoon.

State Police say John Creamer, 56, of the Marmora section of Upper Township was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was driving a Honda sedan east when the vehicle collided with a Mercedes SUV heading west, according to Sgt. Philip Curry with the State Police public information office.

The driver and the passenger of the Mercedes were injured, but those injuries were not life threatening, Curry said Monday.

The crash took place at 1:15 p.m. between Church Road and Butter Road, according to members of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. Members responded to the scene, along with the Upper Township Division of EMS, and volunteers with Seaville Fire and Rescue and the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company, with reports of entrapment and fire.

The fire was contained to the engine compartment, firefighters reported in a social media post, and was quickly extinguished. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle and two were taken to a local hospital.

“Firefighters remained on the scene for over five hours assisting the N.J. State Police and the medical examiner’s office with the investigation,” reads the post to the company’s page.

Fire police officers from Marmora and Seaville diverted traffic on Tuckahoe Road at Butter and Church roads.

Marmora Fire Chief Jay Newman, who also serves on Township Committee, said those involved were all local residents, and familiar to the crew members. He expressed sympathy to the family members and said accidents like this have an emotional impact on the emergency responders.

“It’s always hard on the volunteers,” he said Monday. “It was a horrific accident and it affects our local community.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.