BUENA — Authorities confirmed Friday that all four bodies have been recovered from a deadly house fire in the Landisville section of the borough.

Three of the missing victims had been found Thursday evening by rescue crews with the help of a State Police K-9 Unit. The fourth victim was found about 2 p.m. Friday at the base of the demolished structure by rescue crews, according to a news release from the Franklin Township Police Department, which patrols Buena.

At home at the time of the fire were four children, ages 1, 2, 3 and 16, and two men, ages 52 and 73, police said Thursday. The 1- and 16-year-olds were flown to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia with severe burns. The 16-year-old was listed in stable condition, and the infant was listed in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Police have not released names of four dead victims or the two hospitalized children, nor their relationships to each other.

Franklin police said they are investigating the fire as a criminal act with help from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police said the fire was the result of an explosion that occurred inside the residence, but the cause of the explosion has not been determined.

The exterior of Victor Contes’ home sustained severe damage from the explosion and fire at the neighboring home. Contes stayed in a hotel overnight. His home’s interior remains intact, he said.

“I believe in God, and he will provide,” said Contes, 53, appearing to hold back tears. “I’ll take it one day at a time for now.”

Residents heard a thunderous explosion about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, some walking out to find the home fully engulfed by a three-alarm fire.

Police arrived at 10:35 a.m., and fire crews were immediately summoned. State and Franklin police rescued the 16- and 1-year-old survivors.

Since then, people have gathered at the scene, standing behind police tape and hoping to learn more about the tragedy.

Franklin police Chief Matthew DeCesari said Thursday the community was left heartbroken by the event.

“We are going to treat it as a crime scene until we can determine what the cause is,” DeCesari said. “In a small community like the borough’s Landisville section, everyone is feeling the impacts of the blaze knowing people were hurt.”

Eileen Botbyl, 40, who lives nearby, heard the blast.

“It’s scary,” Botbyl said. “I live right next to a gas line on the other side. If this had been my house, it would have been my children.”

Many stayed outside to watch the recovery effort overnight, but others have been online, sharing messages of hope and comfort.

“It’s a smaller community, so everybody kind of knows everybody,” Botbyl said.

A GoFundMe was started Thursday by Rosa Perez, who said she is a coworker of the mother of two of the child victims in the fire, whom she identified as Irma “Lola” Rodriguez. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, the page had raised almost $4,000 for the family.