Fatal accident at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A subcontractor working on the Ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier fell from a lift Monday morning.

In a posting to the park's Facebook page, Jay Gillian described the accident as fatal.

"We are saddened to report that an employee of a subcontractor working on a lift at Gillian's Wonderland Pier suffered a fatal injury Monday morning," Gillian wrote in the letter. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Gillian is the president of the long-running amusement park as well as the mayor of Ocean City.

No information on the identity of the worker was immediately available.

Ocean City Fire Department EMTs were called to the Boardwalk amusement park at 10:32 a.m. Monday, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

It's unclear how far the worker fell.

Investigators are on scene, Bergen reported Monday morning.

Gillian said the company is cooperating with "all appropriate authorities" to investigate the accident, and would release more information when it becomes available.

In a separate posting to the Facebook page of Gillian's reelection campaign, it reads that "the mayor is suspending all campaign activity effective immediately," and offers prayers for the family of the worker.

Gillian is running for reelection this year, with a vote set for May 10. He did not immediately respond to a request for further details on Monday.

By the early afternoon Monday, there was little sign that anything had happened. The amusement park was shut, and there was no sign of work underway. A crew working on the Boardwalk said they had not heard anything about a fall.

From the Sixth Street entrance, lines of yellow caution tape caution tape could be seen near the Ferris wheel. It read “Crime Scene Do Not Cross.”

An Ocean City police officer was also at the scene, standing inside the park. He said he could not give any information.

There was a blue lift in front of the Ferris wheel, with the platform set at an angle. It could not be determined if this was from where the worker fell. From a distance, it appeared to be at least 15 feet from the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

