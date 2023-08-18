MILLVILLE — FuelFest will make its Mid-Atlantic debut next month, and it chose the New Jersey Motorsports Park as its destination.

FuelFest, in its fifth year doing global events, will come to the Millville track Sept. 9, with a day of racing from 1 to 8 p.m. "Fast and Furious" franchise stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson will also appear at the event.

FuelFest blends the movie franchise with drifting and ride-alongs, celebrities, live music, culture and more, according to a news release. This year's show will feature more than 600 custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks. There will also be drift exhibitions, off-road demonstrations and brand-new interactive exhibits and appearances.

Some of the action will include live-action drifting on the track's road course. There will also be Supercar Roll Racing, a drag race that starts with the cars already going 40 mph, which leads to top speeds. Jackyl, Merlin and other acts will perform music.

Tickets start at $30, and kids under 12 are free. There is also VIP access available. A portion of proceeds will benefit Reach Out WorldWide, a nonprofit formed by the late actor Paul Walker and continued on by his brother, Cody.

Reach Out WorldWide was founded in 2010 after an earthquake devastated Haiti. The organization's mission is to fill the gap in the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations.

For more information, visit FuelFest.com or check out the event's Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.