Farpoint toy show draws crowds at two locations

MAYS LANDING — "Toys are good," Penelope Daniels said, and Farpoint Toys & Collectibles showed that Saturday morning.

All throughout the morning and into the afternoon, cars parked along Route 40 and in the lot across the street as hundreds of people stopped at the toy shop on their way to and from the shore for It's A Toy Show at Farpoint. Hobbyists of all ages thumbed through comic books, dug through storage bins full of action figures and haggled over prices of vintage and prime collectibles from Star Wars, Marvel, horror films, cult classics and more.

Store co-owners Penelope and Justin Daniels, of Mays Landing, couldn't help but smile at the scene and the beautiful, sunny day that greeted their guests. Penelope Daniels called it perfect toy show weather.

"We have more vendor signups than we ever had before," Penelope said. "I think people are ready to get back to 'normal life' after COVID. ... People are just ready to be back, and we're happy to be back, too."

Saturday's show was free to vend and free to attend. Farpoint paid for a crossing guard to help safely navigate collectors from the Atlantic City Electric parking lot across the street and the insurance for the use of the lot.

There was a food truck and a guest appearance from pro wrestling's Brian Heffron, who performed under the name the Blue Meanie in Extreme Championship Wrestling and WWE.

The show was so big this year that Farpoint's second location 10 miles up Route 40 in Buena Vista Township also staged vendors.

Heffron, who has known Justin Daniels since they were in eighth grade at Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City, said the pro wrestling world and comic book world go hand in hand. There is a little bit of something for everyone, from good guys and bad guys to favorite companies.

"Pro wrestling is a live-action comic book with the characters you can actually meet in person," said Heffron, 49, of Philadelphia. "But ultimately, it's a matter of finding what you like, and it's a world of fantasy."

Some of the hottest collectibles Saturday, the Danielses said, were Marvel Legends figures and anything from that universe thanks to the movies, Star Wars, Funko Pops and G.I. Joes. Justin Daniels said "speculation in the comic industry" is what drives prices and what items are hot right now.

"As soon as the rumor mill comes out of who is going to be in what new movie, those are the comics that everybody wants to buy," he said. "By the time the (movie) trailer comes out, the value has peaked."

Added Penelope: "Every time Marvel puts out a new movie, the nerd community grows that much more."

Characters that were once $10 comics in their first appearances are now going for hundreds of dollars, Justin Daniels said, citing the popularity of some of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" characters after the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster came out in 2014.

Now, collecting has become an investment, he said, especially with the way people are hunting for these comics.

That side of collecting really ramped up in the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay in their homes and find new hobbies. Many got back in touch with their childhood and began to seek out old toys, comic books, collectibles, baseball cards and sports memorabilia.

"I would say since the introduction of the (modern) Marvel movies in (2008) ... that really made a comeback and really helped the comic book industry," said Robert Smith, 51, of Millville.

Smith was there with his 19-year-old son, John, who found a Scorponok Transformers figure he had been seeking out for his collection. The pair had a pretty nice day of shopping that included some 1960s "X-Men" comics and a Funko Pop vinyl figure that grabbed their attention.

The Smiths had been going to this show since It's A Toy Store in Buena Vista Township, which started it 15 years ago, ran the event. The Danielses, who partnered with It's A Toy Store owner Frank Mosentoff before buying him outright, have been running the show the past five years. There was no show in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Farpoint was closed for 18 months due to the pandemic and a fire at the shop. It reopened in September and used It's A Toy Show as a way to reintroduce themselves to the area.

The Danielses have now transformed a part of the shop into a museum, hoping to take advantage of their location along Route 40 to catch the eyes of people going to and from the shore.

"We want people to feel invited to come in and hang out and no pressure to buy anything," Justin Daniels said. "We want dads and moms to be able to show their kids the toys they grew up with."

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.