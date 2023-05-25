Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Farpoint Toys & Collectibles' annual toy show returns this weekend.

It's A Toy Show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the toy store's property located at 5113 Harding Highway (Route 40) in Mays Landing.

The free-to-vend, free-to-attend show features dozens of vendors with tables loaded with some of pop culture's most popular items. That includes toys, comics, Funko Pops and more of brands including Star Wars, Marvel and DC, anime and more.

"The special thing about this year is I feel the looming past of COVID has finally eased up enough where people feel comfortable mingling outdoors and there's a return to normalcy for this kickoff to the summer," said Justin Daniels, who owns Farpoint with his wife, Penelope.

Farpoint toy show draws crowds at two locations MAYS LANDING — “Toys are good,” Penelope Daniels said, and Farpoint Toys & Collectibles …

Some highlighted vendors include Crossroad Comics & Collectibles in Pitman, handmade horror movie prop maker Sierra, Muppet Stuff and more.

Former WWE and ECW star the Blue Meanie, who grew up in Atlantic City with Justin Daniels, will be there signing autographs after 11 a.m.

Since Farpoint's parking lot will be used as grounds for the show, Atlantic City Electric offered its parking lot across the highway for those looking to attend. A Hamilton Township police officer will be on detail to help attendees safely cross Route 40.

Attendees are asked to not pull over and park on the shoulder, and are asked to use the crosswalk at the 32nd Avenue light to and from the show.

"We want to make sure people's safety is paramount and our No. 1 concern," Justin Daniels said. "The road gets crazy, and a lot of people drive by and want to stop and see the commotion and pull over. But we have signs for parking prominently displayed."

Daniels extended his gratitude toward township Commissioner Amy Gatto, who got them in touch with A.C. Electric.

"Without their parking, this show wouldn't be able to happen," Daniels said, adding thanks to township police for helping keep the event safe.

The show originated with It’s A Toy Store in Buena Vista Township, which started the show 16 years ago. The Danielses, who partnered with It’s A Toy Store owner Frank Mosentoff before buying him outright, have been running the show the past six years. There was no show in 2020 due to the pandemic.

PHOTOS: It's A Toy Show at Farpoint in Mays Landing