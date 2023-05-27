It's A Toy Show was held Saturday at Farpoint Toys & Collectibles in Mays Landing. This was the sixth year the shop has hosted the show.
Tom Hunter, a toy photographer and diorama maker, shows off his Star Wars displays Saturday at It's A Toy Show at Farpoint Toys & Collectibles in Mays Landing.
Tom Hunter, a toy photographer and diorama maker, shows off his Star Wars displays Saturday at It's A Toy Show at Farpoint Toys & Collectibles in Mays Landing.
Farpoint Toys & Collectibles owners Justin Daniels, left, and Penelope Daniels, right, with their daughter Skylar, 22, at It's A Toy Show at Farpoint Toys & Collectibles in Mays Landing.
Pro wrestler Brian Heffron, known as the Blue Meanie, with his cousin Jim Cheeseman at It's A Toy Show at Farpoint Toys & Collectibles in Mays Landing.
Pro wrestler Brian Heffron, known as the Blue Meanie, with his cousin Jim Cheeseman on Saturday at It's A Toy Show at Farpoint Toys & Collectibles in Mays Landing.
Sean Mahoney, 44, of Wilmington, Delaware, dressed up as Sgt. Slaughter on Saturday at It's A Toy Show at Farpoint Toys & Collectibles in Mays Landing. He's seen chatting with Brian Heffron, known as the pro wrestler the Blue Meanie.
The free-to-vend, free-to-attend show featured dozens of vendors with tables loaded with some of pop culture’s most popular items. That includes toys, comics, Funko Pops and brands including Star Wars, Marvel and DC, anime and more.
Former WWE and ECW star Brian Heffron, who goes by the Blue Meanie, was on hand to sign autographs, sell action figures and take photos. Heffron grew up in Atlantic City with shop co-owner Justin Daniels and is a 1993 Atlantic City High School graduate.
The husband-wife duo of Justin and Penelope Daniels have run the show for the last six years. They continued the show that originated with It’s A Toy Store in Buena Vista Township 16 years ago. The Danielses partnered with It’s A Toy Store owner Frank Mosentoff before buying him outright.
