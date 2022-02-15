Farias steps down as No. 2 at CRDA

ATLANTIC CITY — In the latest change in leadership at the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Deputy Executive Director Rosa Farias plans to step down.

CRDA Executive Director Monica de los Ríos made the announcement at the start of Tuesday's meeting of the authority’s board of directors. She said Farias will return to the state Senate, to serve as a senior adviser to the Senate leadership. Her salary at the CRDA was $150,000.

“Her contributions to Atlantic City have been profound,” de los Ríos said. Board President Modia Butler also praised Farias’ work, saying they previously worked together in Newark.

Butler was named chairman of the CRDA board last year, and de los Ríos was appointed interim executive director at the last meeting, replacing Matt Doherty, whose departure was announced in January.

Members praised Farias’ work in Atlantic City, citing her efforts to improve the quality of life in the city.

“I know her as a consummate professional and a person who cares deeply about the folks in marginalized communities,” Butler said. He said she improved the grant-making process, and that her impact cannot be understated.

“I’m excited for her. Our loss is the New Jersey Senate’s gain,” he said. She has been praised by members of the public and community organizations at previous meetings, and by city residents who have worked with her.

Farias said she has spent three years in Atlantic City, starting when Jim Johnson, Gov. Phil Murphy’s former special counsel for the resort, contacted her. He left the job in 2019 to become corporate counsel in New York. As she described it, Johnson asked her to join him on a mission to change lives in Atlantic City.

“He challenged us collectively as stakeholders to invest, not only financially, but to commit ourselves to the investment of helping this community in Atlantic City,” she said. “That has been the mission that I’ve carried in everything that I’ve done, especially here at CRDA.”

She also spoke of the work done during the pandemic in service to the community.

“Out of that, we planted so many seeds that bore such amazing fruit,” she said.

That included the Feed AC initiative, which she said fed 90,000 families over a year and a half. She also spoke about work to reduce infant mortality in the city and efforts to address human trafficking.

She also cited funding for the Boys & Girls Club, projects aimed at improving mental health and the Leaders in Training program, among other efforts.

Both Farias and de los Ríos honored former CRDA Chairman Bob Mulcahy, who died this month after a long illness. It was Mulcahy who challenged the CRDA to find the need during the worst of the pandemic and to address it, Farias said.

Mulcahy served as president of the CRDA board from 2014 until June of last year.

Farias implored the board to continue investing in community organizations in the city. She also praised de los Ríos, describing her as a sister from another mother.

“You are the right person to lead this ship,” she told de los Ríos.

Farias was the director of urban policy for the state Senate Majority Office before coming to Atlantic City. Raised in Wildwood, she also was appointed to Gov. Phil Murphy’s transition team, where she was the lead in drafting Murphy’s higher education policy platform.

