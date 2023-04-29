OCEAN CITY — Joe Graham had waited a long time to buy a Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

The 28-year-old from Williamstown never owned a player's jersey. Many fans have their theories about what merch to wear of their favorite teams. His father and grandfather instilled a belief to never own a jersey with someone else's name on it.

Joe Graham found a loophole, sporting a Brandon Graham player T-shirt Saturday at the Ocean City Music Pier. He is building up his collection of the Eagles star defensive end, starting with a plaque that he bought from one of the vendors at the Ocean City Sports Memorabilia Show.

Joe Graham plans to have Brandon Graham sign a photo of the defensive end's famous strip-sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl 52, one of the key plays that led to the Eagles' first Lombardi Trophy.

"He's been a fan-favorite player for a while, and my family loves him," Joe Graham said.

That play by Graham is one of the many reasons fans love the 13-year NFL veteran, whose autograph signing was sold out Saturday.

Graham and former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Chad Durbin, a member of the 2008 World Series team, each held a Q&A session and a meet-and-greet. Former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese, now a radio host on 94.1 WIP, did a small free session in between Durbin's and Graham's.

Saturday's show was its fifth. It was free to attend and featured several dozen vendors. Sports cards, from bargain box finds to others valued in the thousands, filled nearly every table. Hobbyists fingered their way through the boxes, looking for hidden gems at a cheap price. Others haggled with vendors hoping to knock a few dollars off the sticker price.

Sports jerseys, autographed memorabilia, photos, game-used equipment, artwork, collectible figures and other items could also be found.

On the stage at one end of the pier sat Durbin, who told some stories of his early career, signing with the Phillies in 2008 and some memories he had from the championship playoff run. He told a few anecdotes about what Dodger Stadium was like when Matt Stairs hit his famous home run during the National League Championship Series to the conversation he had with manager Charlie Manuel about how Durbin would be used to pitch against Los Angeles slugger Manny Ramirez.

Durbin turned the chat over to the fans, who asked him several questions. He was asked his thoughts on current Phillies ace Aaron Nola to some of his favorite relief pitchers in today's game.

Durbin even asked a young fan a couple questions and offered some tips. Grant Gunther, 11, from Egg Harbor Township, really appreciated some of Durbin's advice. Gunther plays catcher, and Durbin emphasized the importance of that position for pitchers.

Gunther, whose grandparents had a table set up selling autographed items and cards, said he was going to take some of Durbin's tips to heart. The family goes to Spring Training almost every year, he added.

Durbin, who has his own podcast called DurbsOn, really enjoyed the experience Saturday.

"The guys I talked to, maybe they played college ball or something like that, when they talked to me when I was young like that, it wasn't even the words that was impactful, it was more the feeling," said the 45-year-old who played 14 seasons with six teams in the majors. "That's what I'm trying to give them, a little bit of the feeling of, if you love baseball, keep playing it, have fun, be a leader, and try to leave them with that."

Franco Gallelli, 52, and his son Franco E. Gallelli, 13, of Ocean City, were excited to meet Graham and have him sign a football that already featured former Eagles running back Darren Sproles' autograph. They got that ball signed by Sproles at the same show in 2019.

"He's probably a top 10 player," said the younger Gallelli for where Graham ranks on his list of favorite Eagles.

Graham was Saturday's headliner. Parking behind Moorlyn Square Theatre, Graham strolled up onto the Boardwalk and was immediately greeted by fans who recognized him. He was stopped several times for photos and selfies along the way toward the pier, and even got a quick "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" chat in before heading inside.

"It's fun because you can feel the passion," said Graham, 35, who is entering his 14th season with the Eagles. "Every time I come here, they're excited for what's to come or what we previously did."

Graham was hoping to come to Ocean City still riding off the wave of a Super Bowl victory, but the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in February. But he still called the season a win "because Philly was on fire this year."

Graham acknowledged he wasn't always a fan favorite in Philadelphia, noting the first five years or so of his career, many had considered the 13th overall pick in the 2010 draft a bust.

"Now, it's so cool to see how hard work and fighting can get you to these little moments where people want to see you and get your autograph and be an inspiration to the kids," Graham said. "It's something I don't take for granted. I try to enjoy it all because it is a cool experience."

