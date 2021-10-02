Fans enjoy return to ShopRite LPGA Classic

Tables were set up with food and beer trucks. Behind the restaurant were many tents and attractions for fans, especially children. There was a fun zone with inflatable basketball nets and a bounce house. Sponsors had putting greens or chipping stations set up to win prizes.

"I missed it," David Smith said.

For the most part, the tournament was the same as in past years, Executive Director Leela Narang said. Most of the differences were behind the scenes, all meant to ensure fans' and players' safety amid the pandemic. The goal was to make it an outdoor-only event to mitigate the spread of the virus, Narang said.

There were multiple hand-sanitizing stations, as well.

But the tournament had the same fan-friendly atmosphere as in the past.

"It's amazing to have the fans back," Narang said. "It has been a staple in the community. I think last year, the community really missed being a part of it. It was fantastic being able to host the event last year, which kept the women playing golf when COVID was pretty present. But without fans, it wasn't the same."