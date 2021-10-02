Fans enjoy return to ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For most fans and tournament officials, the past few days have been special.
Last year, the ShopRite LPGA Classic was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Saturday, like in previous years, spectators gathered around holes to watch the competitors, grabbed autographs from various golfers and watched them be interviewed, and enjoyed the sunny skies and warm temperatures at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.
Kevin Smith and his son, David, attended the event for about the fourth time Saturday. The Little Egg Harbor Township residents missed attending the tournament in 2020. David, who graduated last year from Pinelands Regional High School, played golf for the Wildcats. Now, he attends Ocean County College and still plays recreationally with his father.
"It feels good to be back," said the elder Smith, who added watching the golfers teaches him how to improve his own game. "It's fun. I enjoy watching the girls practice and then play. Enjoy the atmosphere, sometimes the food. It's a good time.
"Let them show me how it's supposed to be played," he said with a laugh.
The weather was a topic of discussion among fans. Temperatures were in the mid-70s on a warm October afternoon, and most were dressed in shorts. When not watching the tournament, fans gathered around McGettigan’s 19th Hole Restaurant and Bar, across the street from the hotel.
Tables were set up with food and beer trucks. Behind the restaurant were many tents and attractions for fans, especially children. There was a fun zone with inflatable basketball nets and a bounce house. Sponsors had putting greens or chipping stations set up to win prizes.
"I missed it," David Smith said.
For the most part, the tournament was the same as in past years, Executive Director Leela Narang said. Most of the differences were behind the scenes, all meant to ensure fans' and players' safety amid the pandemic. The goal was to make it an outdoor-only event to mitigate the spread of the virus, Narang said.
There were multiple hand-sanitizing stations, as well.
But the tournament had the same fan-friendly atmosphere as in the past.
"It's amazing to have the fans back," Narang said. "It has been a staple in the community. I think last year, the community really missed being a part of it. It was fantastic being able to host the event last year, which kept the women playing golf when COVID was pretty present. But without fans, it wasn't the same."
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A little more halfway through the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Class…
Jerry Methven and his wife, Tracey, have been to the Classic seven times, and said they will keep coming back until they can't anymore. The Oxford, Pennsylvania, couple are avid golf fans, and said watching the sport is one of their favorite hobbies.
"This is is a different time of year, but it's always a nice time hanging out here," Jerry Methven said. "It feels great to be back."
The Methvens normally sit by the fifth hole Friday and Saturday, then sit at the 18th hole Sunday to watch the competitors finish up.
"It's awesome," said Tracey Methven, adding the new seating around McGettigan’s was a positive.
"It's very relaxing for us to come here," Jerry said. "We like the competition."
Chris Bell, who owns a home in Ocean City but also lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, attended the event two years ago. He called the athletes "phenomenal women" and "impressive to watch." Bell, who was with his wife, Betsey, has two daughters who play golf for fun, and he owns his own golf set and plays occasionally.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 33rd ShopRite LPGA Classic began Friday on the par-71 Bay Course at …
"Like with everything, it's nice to see things get close to normal," Chris Bell said. "They're not normal quite yet. Usually, this is in June, but the fall is nice, so this is a great tradeoff. I like to be outside. It's fun."
Erik Ewell, who helped out with supply and distribution for the tournament, enjoyed the atmosphere with his friend, Rob Algeo. The two friends from the Smithville section of the township met some of the golfers Friday, and decided to come back out Saturday.
"We really didn't do much last year, so it's nice to see everyone out," Algeo said. "It's a beautiful day, and a great atmosphere."
"There is a ton of fans here," Ewell said.
The $1.75 million tournament concludes Sunday.
GALLERY: First round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Extra LPGA photo in case it is needed for left rail on B4 for Saturday, Oct. 2
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.