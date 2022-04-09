Fans and frights mix at Atlantic City horror convention

The convention is like a horror lover’s heaven, with big names from well-known movies and shows, like Barry Bostwick from “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Paola Lazaro from “The Walking Dead,” and merchandise from more than 100 vendors, ranging from scary masks to dainty home décor.

The event also gives people who work in the horror industry, from actors to filmmakers to artists, the chance to network with other professionals and fans.

“I like bringing people together, so it’s a cool way for fans to meet celebrities,” said NJ Horror Con owner Ryan Weber, 42, an independent horror filmmaker who frequented horror conventions before he decided to bring one to the area.

Some of Weber’s work includes “Mary Horror,” “Witches Blood,” “Sherriff Tom vs. The Zombies” and “Zombies Incorporated.” He is also a drummer in a pop-punk band called Crash Romeo and has a podcast for NJ Horror Con called “Evildoers Beware.”

Weber, of Bernardsville, Somerset County, said there was a need for a local horror show because fans and professionals needed somewhere to connect.

“New Jersey is like a home for horror movies,” said Weber, noting notorious horror films like “Friday the 13th,” “The Amityville Horror” and “The Prowler” were all shot in the Garden State.

Ed Brown, of Sewell, Gloucester County, said this was his second time attending NJ Horror Con. His first was this past September.

“I’m a big horror fan. I like being scared,” said Brown, who attended Saturday with his wife.

Brown, whose favorite horror movies include classics like “Dawn of the Dead,” “Day of the Dead“ and “Jeepers Creepers,” said the setup had changed from the last time he was there, but was excited to meet the celebrities at the convention, such as America Olivo, the scream queen from 2009’s “Friday the 13th.”

Cosplay and trivia contests, meet-and-greets, Q&A panels and a weekend-long photo schedule giving people the opportunity to take photos with their favorite creeps strengthens the bond between fans and professionals.

Brian Emenheiser, also known as “South Jersey Jason,” is a cosplayer who has been going to NJ Horror Con dressed up as a different gory character since 2018 to raise money for different charities. He has a horror podcast called “Horror/365.”

“April is Autism Awareness Month, so this month we’re raising money for Faces4Autism,” said Emenheiser, who wore a dark, camouflage Jason cosplay this time.

He cosplays with his partner “Horror Daddy from Bethlehem,” who dressed Saturday as Captain Spaulding from “House of 1,000 Corpses,” and the occasional friend who wants to tag along.

“People at comic book conventions dress up like “Star Wars” characters and other comic book characters to raise money, but there were none doing it at horror conventions,” said Emenheiser, of Vineland.

Expecting to have anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 people attending, this is the fifth NJ Horror Con at the Showboat in 2½ years. The con has been running for about 4-5 years and has two shows a year, one in March or April and another in September.

NJ Horror Con concludes Sunday. For more information, visit the newjerseyhorrorcon.com or its Facebook page.

