Family wants answers after man's body found in marshes near Pleasantville strip club

PLEASANTVILLE — The search for a missing Egg Harbor Township man ended Tuesday when the body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was discovered in marshes near Delilah Road.
But the discovery of the body is only leading to more questions among the man's family and community.
"This hurts so much, please find justice for my son," Sarita Guzman, Mayren-Guzman's mother, told the crowd gathered in the Centerfolds Cabaret parking lot.
Tuesday's search for Mayren-Guzman began at 9 a.m., the second straight day authorities searched the area after the victim was last seen leaving Centerfolds on Delilah Road in the early hours of Sunday morning. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mayren-Guzman's body had been found by a volunteer walking on the shoulder of the road in a marshy area on the east side of Delilah Road.
State Police and other law enforcement agencies were preparing to fly a drone over the marshes when the body was found, said Capt. Stacey Schlachter of the Pleasantville Police Department.
A member of the Pleasantville department alluded to Monday’s high tide as one of the potential reasons Mayren-Guzman’s body wasn’t found sooner.
Authorities determined an altercation involving Mayren-Guzman occurred just prior to him walking east on Delilah, away from Centerfolds, Pleasantville police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
"We’re waiting for the results of the medical examiner’s final report. We've done everything we could at this point," Schlachter said.
The family and members of the community say they want answers.
“They found him before the police did. They found him in a marsh near the side of the road, close to the strip club,” said Adriana De La Cruz, 45, a Pleasantville resident who came to the parking lot when she saw posts about the search for Mayren-Guzman on social media. “We want to know what the truth is.”
Centerfolds, equipped with a full bar and liquor store, only allows adults 21 and older to enter, according to its Facebook page. Family members say Mayren-Guzman was underage and should not have been permitted in the club.
No one from the business was available for comment Tuesday.
Mayren-Guzman's brother, Edwin Lugos, told The Press of Atlantic City on Monday that his brother was with several friends when he went to the club early Sunday morning. Only Mayren-Guzman and one of his friends entered, while the others stayed in their car.
The friend returned to the car, but Mayren-Guzman did not, Lugos said.
The group tried contacting Mayren-Guzman between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. but were unable to locate him. No one inside the bar saw Mayren-Guzman when the friends asked, but one of the employees discovered his cellphone, Lugos said.
The friends later reported him missing after looking for him for two hours, Lugos said.
After the news that Mayren-Guzman's body had been found filtered through the crowd gathered at Centerfolds, his parents, Sarita Guzman and Eulojeo Mayren, started sobbing. Others offered them lawn chairs so they could sit and compose themselves.
Mayren-Guzman’s father told the crowd Tuesday morning he wanted the strip club to close.
“To the person that did this to my son, they will pay for what they did,” said the father. “We have to talk and not keep our mouths shut.”
Family and friends began their vigil Monday outside the club, distributing flyers to motorists and watching a search helicopter comb the area outside the club. They also had snacks, water and other beverages for everyone involved in the search both days.
After Mayren-Guzman’s parents addressed the crowd, the group said a prayer.
De La Cruz and Marisol Rivera, 45, a Pleasantville resident and family member, began stirring up the crowd, chanting "justicia" as others joined them.
Some in the crowd held signs in English and Spanish reading, “Justice for Irving" and "Justicia para Irving."
“Starting today, we will congregate here, just like we’ve been doing since we started looking for him,” De La Cruz told the crowd. “If we don’t put pressure here, this is going to continue to stay the same.”
The gathering ended with a march down Delilah Road, with at least 50 people carrying signs, ending with another prayer circle outside Centerfolds.
De La Cruz and the crowd agreed to meet again at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Centerfolds.
Helicopters and dogs continued to search the area Tuesday afternoon, Pleasantville police said. They did not say what the ongoing search was for.
“Because today, it was the son of a companion and tomorrow it could be your son or grandson or one of you. It doesn’t matter,” Rivera said.
