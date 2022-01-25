Family wants answers after man's body found in marshes near Pleasantville strip club

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

"We’re waiting for the results of the medical examiner’s final report. We've done everything we could at this point," Schlachter said.

The family and members of the community say they want answers.

“They found him before the police did. They found him in a marsh near the side of the road, close to the strip club,” said Adriana De La Cruz, 45, a Pleasantville resident who came to the parking lot when she saw posts about the search for Mayren-Guzman on social media. “We want to know what the truth is.”

Centerfolds, equipped with a full bar and liquor store, only allows adults 21 and older to enter, according to its Facebook page. Family members say Mayren-Guzman was underage and should not have been permitted in the club.

No one from the business was available for comment Tuesday.

Mayren-Guzman's brother, Edwin Lugos, told The Press of Atlantic City on Monday that his brother was with several friends when he went to the club early Sunday morning. Only Mayren-Guzman and one of his friends entered, while the others stayed in their car.