OCEAN CITY — The Rev. Bill Atkinson, the first quadriplegic Catholic priest, spent 45 summers with his family here.

On Tuesday, his family will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Pope Paul VI granting his dispensation for Atkinson’s ordination with a service at the 20th Street pavilion.

Atkinson, originally from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, entered an Augustinian seminary after graduating from Monsignor Bonner High School in 1963.

During his second year of study, a toboggan accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Doctors had little hope for his recovery and did not expect him to live, said Atkinson’s cousin Mary Moody.

“He knew there was little chance of him making it, but he said that night he still wanted to be a priest,” Moody said.

In a wheelchair and without much ability to move, he decided to continue his studies at Villanova University in 1970. Many of the men in the seminary helped Atkinson and were trained on how to lift and handle him, according to Moody.

“There were no handicapped accommodations in the seminary. All these young men in the seminary really laid the foundation for his life,” Moody said. “He couldn’t walk or write or stand, but there were many things he could do.”

Nine years after his accident, on Aug. 1, 1973, he received a telegram from Pope Paul VI that read “Atkinson Dispensation Granted.” He was officially ordained in February 1974.

“No one had ever applied as a quadriplegic to be a priest,” Moody said.

Ocean City church plans to relocate to Marmora UPPER TOWNSHIP — On Sunday, the last services will take place at the Union Chapel by the Sea…

Moody, of Delaware County, Pennsylvania, said Atkinson’s family rented on Asbury and then West Avenue for years. Atkinson would spend most summer days on the Boardwalk at 19th Street.

“He loved the Boardwalk. On the Boardwalk, he had a view of the water, and he had a view of his family if they were on the beach,” Moody said.

He also spent time at the pavilion, where he met many tourists, played cards and sometimes even heard confessions, Moody said.

“A lot of people never even knew he was a priest. They just liked talking to him,” she said.

Atkinson taught at Monsignor Bonner from 1975 until 2004.

“He influenced hundreds and thousands of students he talked to,” Moody said.

Later in his teaching career, he realized he needed help in the morning, and his nurse wasn’t able to lift him, so some of his students would come help him.

Is New Jersey to blame for Ocean City’s teen problem? OCEAN CITY — As Mayor Jay Gillian rolled out new rules aimed at curbing crowds of unruly tee…

He died in 2006 at age 60, 41 years after his nearly life-ending accident.

“For 30 years in a wheelchair, he was able to live out God’s plan for him,” Moody said.

Atkinson is now on the path to sainthood. He is currently considered a “Servant of God,” the first of four steps in the process.

The next step is a review by the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints, who must find that Atkinson lived a life of “heroic virtue.” He then must be found responsible for a posthumous miracle. Canonization is granted when a person is found responsible for a second miracle, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Moody said three “possible miracles” still under investigation by the Vatican are attributable to Atkinson.

Atkinson’s former elementary school in Upper Darby is now a senior living community named Atkinson Place in his honor.

His family also has proposed for three bronze statues of Atkinson in his wheelchair to be made; one for Monsignor Bonner High School, one for St. Augustine Church in Philadelphia and one for an Augustinian college in Rome, Moody said.

“The Atkinson name has made its way to a lot of different areas, from Monsignor Bonner to Upper Darby and now in Ocean City,” Moody said.

Bachelorettes have found an unlikely party spot: Cape May In recent years, groups of women have increasingly descended on Cape May's beaches and bars in customized denim jackets and heart-shaped matching sunglasses, often carrying "male genitalia-centric paraphernalia," as one local described it. They pull up around town in jitneys, golf carts, trolleys, Ubers, limos. A range of companies cater to their needs, peddling everything from luxury picnics to private vegan chefs to liquid IVs. Since founding Crash the Cape last year, Midgarden said the bachelorette market is "exploding."

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Atkinson’s friends and family members, many of whom have houses in Ocean City, will gather at the 20th Street pavilion. People who have been touched by him will give testimony at the ceremony, Moody said.

“If you knew him or ever met him, you know he never complained about the course God laid out for him,” Moody said.