WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — With the rise in COVID-19 cases and a limit of 10 people per indoor gathering in New Jersey, many families across the state, and the nation, are celebrating Thanksgiving differently this year.

There will still be football. There will still be thanks given. And there will still be green bean casserole.

But the turkeys may be smaller, and the tables may have fewer people gathered around them.

Many are opting to stay home and celebrate with their immediate family members. Some are even eating outside. For township resident Donna Brown, the plan is to still have her Thanksgiving bash, but a scaled-down version.

“For the past 20 years, we have cleared the living room of furniture to turn it into a restaurant for 24 family members, from babies to senior citizens,” she said. “After dinner, we immediately move all of the tables out on the deck and half of the room becomes a dance floor. It’s crazy.”

At Brown’s house, the turkey dinner isn’t the main event, the food challenge is. Every year, family members receive a physical invitation in the mail for Thanksgiving. The invitation gives the secret ingredient with which relatives must make a dish for the contest. Typically the ingredient is something sweet, like cinnamon or cranberry, as the family just had dinner and is ready for dessert.

Chairs are set up in rows for an audience, and one by one, relatives present their dish with the secret ingredient. Props and costumes are encouraged.

The first-place prize is a leg lamp, made popular by the holiday movie “A Christmas Story,” which is passed around each year to the winner.

“It’s the family cup,” Brown said. “I love tradition. I love anything a family does over and over again. I just think that’s what makes family. To have everybody together and have all these memories that we share is a wonderful thing.”

But the presentation of the leg lamp prize isn’t the end of the party. The competition is followed by dancing, fireworks, cigar smoking, games of pool, limbo and late-night turkey sandwiches. In the past, they’ve also done a pre-dinner hayride and sent up lanterns into the sky.

“We’re big party people,” Brown said. “We’ve always had themed parties. Once we started doing Thanksgiving, it was just typical of us to try to have some games and not just have everyone sit around.”

Every year the activities grew. One of the first activities was a turkey piñata for the kids. But, as tradition would have it, Brown used the same piñata for about 10 years.

“For years I would mend it and put Band-Aids on it and they would hit it again,” she said with a laugh.

The party starts at 3 p.m. and goes on until about midnight. It used to go later into the night when Brown’s sons were in college and had all of their friends over.

“I’d wake up (Friday) morning and there’d be guys all over my living room sleeping,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her oldest son, Josh, 36, who lives a mile away, still ends up sleeping on her couch with his family.

“To me, it’s the best holiday of the year,” Josh Brown said. “It’s just about spending time together. It’s the laughing, it’s the love, it’s everybody together. You don’t have to worry about presents and all that craziness. To me, it’s as fun as Christmas. We have tremendous food and these competitions, and that’s the highlight.”

It’s one of the few times his immediate family can get together with extended family. He also enjoys the friendly trash talking with his brother and cousins, as the food contest can get very competitive.

“And now having my own kids, they’re going to have this memory,” he said of the traditions.

But all that changed this year, due to COVID-19.

Donna is still hosting Thanksgiving, but only 10 people are coming, and the ever-so-popular food competition was scratched.

“I really thought about doing it outside, but you don’t know what the weather is going to be,” she said. “So we just decided to have our immediate family.”

One relative who isn’t coming is her 20-year-old niece, Galadriel Falciani.

While Brown invited Falciani and her family, of Hammonton, they decided it would be safer to have a smaller dinner with just immediate family at home.

“It’ll be normal next year, but this year, we just figured it would be safer,” Falciani said. “I am really bummed out about it. We can’t really do much, so we’re just going to cook up a big storm and just have lots of leftovers afterward.”

She can’t wait until next year. She’s looking forward to the food competition and playing limbo.

“I miss just seeing everyone and being able to breathe safely around everyone,” she said. “I miss them all a lot.”

Josh Brown will be attending the scaled-back Thanksgiving this year at his mom’s but will miss his extended family.

“Time is precious, and it’s a shame to lose that time,” he said.

Donna, too, can’t wait until there’s a vaccine so the whole family can be together again.

“I hope everyone makes the best of Thanksgiving,” she said. “I hate to think that people will be sad and depressed because they’re not together with their families.”

Although there will be fewer people and games this year, the holiday isn’t totally ruined. For the turkey dinner, she is serving up a five-course meal. Pool will still be played, and everyone will still dance.

There will also be a piñata. It’s a new Baby Yoda piñata, but they covered it with a paper turkey costume.

Next year, it’ll have Band-Aids.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.