Family that throws Thanksgiving extravaganza scales back festivities this year due to COVID-19

The party starts at 3 p.m. and goes on until about midnight. It used to go later into the night when Brown’s sons were in college and had all of their friends over.

“I’d wake up (Friday) morning and there’d be guys all over my living room sleeping,” she said.

Her oldest son, Josh, 36, who lives a mile away, still ends up sleeping on her couch with his family.

“To me, it’s the best holiday of the year,” Josh Brown said. “It’s just about spending time together. It’s the laughing, it’s the love, it’s everybody together. You don’t have to worry about presents and all that craziness. To me, it’s as fun as Christmas. We have tremendous food and these competitions, and that’s the highlight.”

It’s one of the few times his immediate family can get together with extended family. He also enjoys the friendly trash talking with his brother and cousins, as the food contest can get very competitive.

“And now having my own kids, they’re going to have this memory,” he said of the traditions.

But all that changed this year, due to COVID-19.

Donna is still hosting Thanksgiving, but only 10 people are coming, and the ever-so-popular food competition was scratched.