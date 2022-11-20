Family Promise of Southern Ocean County receives $30,000

Family Promise of Southern Ocean County was recently presented with a $30,000 donation following the fifth annual Causeway CARes 5K, presented by the Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes.
The event was held on Oct. 16 at Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin. David C. Wintrode, president of the Causeway Family of Dealerships/Causeway CARes, matched the donation amount, bringing the grand total to $60,000.
All event proceeds were donated to local charity Fulfill and Family Promise of Southern Ocean County.
The mission of Family Promise of Southern Ocean County is to partner with communities to guide homeless children and their families toward sustainable independence. To learn more or to donate, visit familypromisesoc.org.
