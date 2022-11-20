 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family Promise of Southern Ocean County receives $30,000

  • 0
112022-pac-hom-familyphoto1.jpg

Pictured from left are David Wintrode, president of the Causeway Family of Dealerships/Causeway CARes; John Garofalo, Family Promise of Southern Ocean County board member; Kellie Piaskowski, case manager at Family Promise; Elizabeth Golla, executive director of Family Promise; and Joe Stroffolino, race director/director of advertising and marketing for Causeway Cars/Causeway CARes.

 LAURA CROSSAN, PROVIDED

Family Promise of Southern Ocean County was recently presented with a $30,000 donation following the fifth annual Causeway CARes 5K, presented by the Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes.

The event was held on Oct. 16 at Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin. David C. Wintrode, president of the Causeway Family of Dealerships/Causeway CARes, matched the donation amount, bringing the grand total to $60,000.

All event proceeds were donated to local charity Fulfill and Family Promise of Southern Ocean County.

The mission of Family Promise of Southern Ocean County is to partner with communities to guide homeless children and their families toward sustainable independence. To learn more or to donate, visit familypromisesoc.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlantic City celebrates transgender community

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News