Family-owned trash company ends its run in Cape

CAPE MAY — Some homeowners in Cape May found themselves without a trash contract with the closing of Jones Farm and Sanitation this month.

Larger trash collection services have cited increased gasoline prices as major pressures on their businesses this summer. Company owner Richard Jones said this week that those issues played a part in his decision, but the main reason for him was just that it was time to retire.

He began driving a trash truck in 1969. He’ll be 71 this August, and was still driving a trash truck.

“It just became too physically demanding. I did not want to leave my customers hanging through the summer,” he said. “I was doing all the driving myself.”

He wanted to make sure customers had time to make other arrangements before the season got too busy.

His business was based in Middle Township, but most of his 700 to 800 customers were in Cape May, he said.

While other communities struggle with issues related to the rising costs of trash collection, in Cape May, each homeowner makes individual arrangements with a private contractor.

Mayor Zack Mullock said the city looked into the possibility of contracting for citywide trash collection when it introduced single-stream recycling collection a few years ago, but the option proved far too expensive.

Only a few companies do trash collection, Mullock said, so the loss of one of them has had an impact.

“It’s really a shame to see a small family business go out like that,” he said.

Mullock said Jones had an excellent reputation in town, not least because he did not make the customers take their cans to the curb, but instead collected them, emptied them at the truck and then returned them.

On social media, several Cape May residents said Jones would be dearly missed. Some mentioned instances in which he checked in with customers when they did not have their trash out, to make sure they were OK. He also called a customer to alert them when he saw a water leak, he said.

“The relationship that I had with my customers was terrific,” Jones said.

In other communities, trash has been a big issue this year. Ocean City had to amend its budget recently to accommodate a settlement with Gold Medal Environmental, which said it needed an increase in its contract to continue collecting trash and recycling this summer.

A negotiation trimmed the requested increase, but the change still meant an unexpected tax increase in the community. This month, West Wildwood also approved a contract amendment, allotting additional spending for the trash contract, one of several towns that made that decision.

In North Wildwood, officials took a harder line.

“We terminated our contract with Gold Medal Environmental,” said North Wildwood Mayor Pat Rosenello in a recent interview. He said he would have been willing to negotiate new terms, but claims it was Gold Medal that took the hard line, suggesting there would be trash in the streets without an additional payment.

“But for the tone that Gold Medal took with us, I think we would have reached an agreement,” Rosenello said. “You cannot allow the municipality to be threatened during a negotiation.”

In previous interviews, Gold Medal representatives cited increased operations costs, including skyrocketing gas prices, and labor shortages as reasons the company would not be able to complete its contracts as they were bid.

According to Rosenello, there was a brief period of adjustment for residents, but the new contract is in place with a Cape May County company and is going well.

“I’m very comfortable that we made the right decision here,” he said.

In Cape May, Mullock suggested more involvement from the county governing.

“This is such a big problem, maybe we can all work together on it,” he said.

He added that the city is considering a new rule that would have trash collected in Cape May on the same day as the recycling is collected by the public works department, which could ease confusion.

“We have four trash collectors and all of them pick up on a different day. It may seem like a First World problem, but we have trash cans on our curb almost every day,” Mullock said.

Jones said his father and grandfather started the family business as a farm in the 1950s.

“We kind of morphed into doing trash collection,” he said. That fledgling business got a big boost in the late 1960s with the support of the Avalon mayor at the time. Jones said the company had the contract to collect Avalon trash for 16 straight years.

More recently, he said, he’s been easing up.

“Since I was the sole proprietor and main driver, I did a lot of cutting back,” Jones said. He has not yet decided what will become of his trucks and other gear, he said.

“There’s not much to sell,” Jones said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

