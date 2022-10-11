Family of Tiffany Valiante doubles reward for tips

MAYS LANDING — The parents of a Hamilton Township teen who died in 2015 have increased the reward to $40,000 from $20,000 for new information that could lead to an arrest.

Tiffany Valiante, 17, was found dead after being struck by a New Jersey Transit train traveling on the Atlantic City Line in July 2015. Investigators ruled her death a suicide.

Valiante's parents, Stephen and Dianne Valiante, have insisted their daughter was murdered.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office was investigating the teen's deaths, said Paul D'Amato, the family's attorney.

The Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reward increase comes a week after Netflix announced that Valiante's case will during its third season of its hit show "Unsolved Mysteries," which begins streaming on Oct. 18.

The episode exploring the teen's death is entitled, "Mystery at Mile Marker 45."

The family and attorneys hope the increased reward and documentary keep attention focused on solving her death.

“We know so many others that also believe Tiffany’s death was not suicide, that there was a rush to judgment to close the case, and that the real story of how and why she died has yet to be told," Stephen and Dianne Valiante said in a joint statement provided by their attorney Paul D'Amato.

"The combination of this new, deeply-researched, fact-based program, and the increased reward, might just be what’s necessary to help get Tiff’s case reopened,” the couple said.

The parents have fought for answers in the case, having remortgaged their home and spent their life savings, D'Amato said.

The Oakcrest High School senior was preparing for her freshman year at Mercy College, a prestigious New York school where she had planned to continue her volleyball career.

In March, DNA testing paid for by the Valiantes was completed and failed to find new leads, given that evidence in the case was not properly stored and damaged materials that could render clues.

Forensic Dr. Julie Heinig in March wrote in a report that the evidence was stored in plastic bags and should have been preserved through paper ones, making possible DNA conceivable because of "moisture-inducing bacterial contamination."

New Jersey Transit spokesperson Jim Smith on Tuesday declined to comment.

D'Amato, who has been the family's attorney in the case, has filed numerous lawsuits on behalf of the Valiantes, including one which handed over the evidence from Transit Police for the DNA examination.

"I share the parents’ belief that there are those who know what really happened to cause Tiff’s death, but they’ve yet to come forward," D'Amato said.