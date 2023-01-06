Family of Pleasantville strip club beating victim upset by plea deal

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For Eulojeo Mayren and Sara Guzman-Mayren, the news was devastating.

On Thursday, Jamaul Timberlake, 31, pleaded guilty to beating their son, 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman.

The parents say the plea to the aggravated assault charge carried less punishment than they felt was deserved for the death of their son. That it came nearly a year after he'd been found in the marshes outside a strip club in Pleasantville was particularly frustrating.

"It's a lack of respect what they're doing to me and my family," Eulojeo Mayren said Friday at a small news conference at their home. "Why wait all this time, and up until now we haven't had an exact track on what really happened to my son?"

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Timberlake's guilty plea is conditioned on the two other co-defendants, brothers Garnell and John Hands, also pleading guilty. He could face four years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 22.

In his statements to the judge, Timberlake said the three overpowered Irving Mayren-Guzman while they beat him outside Centerfolds Cabaret last January, causing him significant injuries. Afterward, the three men went back into the club, leaving Mayren-Guzman outside. Mayren-Guzman then ran away from the club.

Mayren-Guzman, who'd first gone to the club Jan. 23, 2022, was reported missing, and community members aided authorities in their search for him. His body was found two days later in the marsh several feet away from the strip club.

An autopsy report that took months to finalize attributed his death to hypothermia, drowning and alcohol intoxication .

The final autopsy indicated the victim suffered minor fresh abrasions to his face, arms and legs near the time of his death, but did not show evidence of a traumatic brain injury.

So the three accused men were not charged with murder.

Still, the family wonders how his injuries could not have led to his death.

"They themselves have seen the video. They saw how they hit my son," said Sara Guzman-Mayren. "I don't know what is happening or what has changed. The only thing we're disagreeing on: Why are they giving him a little bit of time? Why four years?"

At a detention hearing, Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway said the autopsy indicated the three men had “pummeled” Mayren-Guzman. The injuries sustained to his arms, legs and face were not shown to be serious by the autopsy report, but the sheer number of them revealed an intent to cause serious bodily injury on the part of the three defendants, Ridgway said at the time.

The men were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last June.

Ridgway also asserted the defendants were a threat to witnesses because they appeared to know workers at Centerfolds. The surveillance video showed the attack along with the aftermath. The men were shown going back into the club, where they reenacted the assault to the Centerfolds employees.

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, chair of El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City, which has supported the Mayren-Guzman family since the incident, said the plea deal excluded the family from the process.

"We are extremely upset with Prosecutor William Reynolds and his entire office, with the disrespect the family has received in the last week. The family has essentially been slapped in the face regarding the backdoor plea deals that Prosecutor Reynolds and his office have undertaken without any input from the family," said Moreno-Rodriguez.

"These backdoor plea negotiations are completely against the spirit of New Jersey's Crime Victim Bill of Rights," he said. "The family was supposed to have the ability to write a statement regarding certain plea negotiations that were happening regarding their case. They were not afforded that opportunity, and now we are dealing with the ramifications of Prosecutor Reynolds' failure to keep the family updated with these negotiations."

In response, the Prosecutor's Office said: "While we cannot comment at this time as to the reasoning behind the plea offer since the case is still open, we can relay that the victim’s mother was notified of the plea deal via phone conference and noted her objection."

The Prosecutor's Office's reply, sent Friday, goes on to state: "Her lawyers were also on the call and they were told as well. This was done last week."

Hundreds of people, including those in the local Latino community, rallied with the Mayren-Guzman family throughout the past year, holding protests outside Centerfolds, Pleasantville City Hall and later at the courthouse in Mays Landing, chanting "Justicia para Irving."

Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road closed Feb. 23 after the city rescinded the club's mercantile license. The family also filed a civil lawsuit against the club, Timberlake and the Hands brothers.

Prior to Timberlake's plea deal, all three had pleaded not guilty.

Timberlake, who has criminal record as a juvenile that includes sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, registration as a sex offender at the age of 12 and six years in the Jamesburg Detention Center, had faced a maximum 20-year sentence if convicted at trial of both charges.

But the plea deal is contingent on both John and Garnell Hands entering guilty pleas Jan. 25 and 26, said the Prosecutor's Office.

Jan. 25 will mark the one-year anniversary of Mayren-Guzman's body being found. The family plans on going to the hearing that day to advocate for "Justicia para Irving."

"The death of my son hurts, and it'll keep hurting, but I simply ask the prosecutor to make the best decision," said Eulojeo Mayren.