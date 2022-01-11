Family of murdered Atlantic City man preserving his memory through scholarship

ATLANTIC CITY — The family of Kendal Hudgins, a city man murdered a decade ago, is working to preserve his love for education and helping underserved youth earn a college degree and, hopefully, enter better-paying careers.

The Kendal Hudgins Scholarship Fund, which launched on New Year's Day, the day he was killed, was created to support city students with socioeconomic factors preventing them from attending college.

"Our goal is his goal, which is simple yet powerful; to alleviate the burden of educational finances for other young men and women growing up in neglected and overlooked Atlantic City communities," a portion of the scholarship's website reads.

Applications for the scholarship are due Feb. 1. The scholarship fund is open to seniors at Atlantic City, ACIT and Chartertech high schools, as well as undergraduate freshmen at Farleigh Dickinson University, who have experienced socioeconomic hardships.

Hudgins' death sparked public outcry when he was shot in the first hour of 2012, a year where 19 city people died from gunfire.