Family of missing Cape May Court House man offering $20,000 reward

A family is offering a $20,000 reward as the search continues for a missing Cape May County man.
Roy Osmundsen, 64, of Cape May Court House, was last seen walking away from his car along a stretch of Route 55 in Vineland. Osmundsen suffers from dementia, State Police said on Tuesday in announcing his disappearance.
The monetary reward is being set up by his son, Daniel Osmundsen, said Roy Osmundsen's son-in-law, Bob Bailey.
Osmundsen is white and 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and brown-gray hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a gray shirt and gray slip-on shoes, and was carrying a gray backpack. He also may have been wearing glasses, State Police said.
Anyone with information can call State Police at the Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
