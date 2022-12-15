 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Family of Hamilton Township teen who died in 2015 presses NJ Transit for internal review

Call for internal probe comes while interest in Tiffany Valiante's case grows from Netflix docuseries

Five years later, Tiffany Valiante's family continues their fight for justice

NEWARK — The family of a South Jersey girl whose death was initially ruled a suicide after she was struck by a train is asking NJ Transit to examine whether the agency properly handled its investigation into the matter seven years ago.

Tiffany Valiante, 18, was preparing for her first semester at Mercy College in New York when she was struck by a train on the Atlantic City Rail Line on July 12, 2015.

The train was bound for the Absecon Station when it struck the teen on a secluded stretch of tracks at mile marker 45.

Since her death, her family has insisted she was the victim of foul play, often critical of NJ Transit police's investigation. 

"More than seven years after Tiffany’s death, we are more convinced than ever that investigators, including members of your police department, were wrong, that they rushed to close her case as a trespasser suicide, and we want to know why," Dianne Valiante, Tiffany's mother, told the Board of Directors during their Wednesday meeting's public comment segment.

NJ Transit has since closed the case upon the Medical Examiner's Office ruling her death a suicide, spokesperson Jim Smith said following Wednesday's meeting.

"Our thoughts remain with the Valiante family," Smith said.

Tiffany Valiante was last seen in a dispute with a friend about using their debit card without their consent to buy $86 worth of clothes and sushi from the Hamilton Mall, according to records from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. She was last seen walking down the family's Mannheim Avenue driveway on her father's deer camera.

The events surrounding her death were chronicled by an episode of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix. 

In the episode "Mystery at Mile Marker 45," Dianne and Stephen Valiante, Tiffany's father, and a handful of other family members recount the night Tiffany disappeared.

The episode has been viewed by about 16 million streamers, said Paul D'Amato, the attorney representing the Valiantes.

Since then, they've been given a lead they feel may be "fruitful," he said.

D'Amato said he wasn't planning on discussing any further leads. 

After the Netflix episode was released, an petition was launched online urging the New Jersey Attorney General's Office to reexamine the case. It had been signed by 6,091 people as of Wednesday.

D'Amato has been working on collecting leads that generated from a renewed interest spawned by the Netflix show. The case can't be reopened unless new information is presented to the Prosecutor's Office, he said. 

"They need something to move forward on," he said Wednesday.

This is the second time in the past month that the family has sought answers from NJ Transit. 

Last month, the family submitted a letter ahead of the agency's Nov. 4 meeting. In the letter, the family questions how the agency handled their daughter's death. 

"We don't think you can be satisfied let alone approve of what happened, and we urge you to direct a full and complete investigation of your investigation," the letter reads.

During her allotted three minutes Wednesday, Dianne Valiante pressed the state agency to meet with the family to the discuss the issue. 

"Hopefully, you hear us today, you’ll agree to meet with us in the very near future, and you will see it as your solemn duty to direct an independent investigation of NJ Transit’s handling of the Tiffany Valiante investigation," said Dianne Valiante, who spoke at the meeting via phone.

It was unclear Wednesday whether the board would consider reviewing the investigation.

Since the Netflix episode became available, people from "all over the globe" have contacted D'Amato about the case. They've offered suggestions about possible next steps, most of which have been taken by the family, he said.

"We're still optimistic," D'Amato said.

Tiffany Valiante

Valiante

 PRESS ARCHIVES/

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

