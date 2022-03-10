Family of Egg Harbor Township man suing Pleasantville strip club where he was assaulted

The family of Irving Mayren-Guzman filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the owners of a Pleasantville strip club after the 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was found dead two days after he visited the club and been reported missing.

Mayren-Guzman had gone with friends to Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 23, where he was allowed to enter and order liquor, despite being underage.

Attorneys from Cooper Levenson held a news conference with family members to announce the seven-count lawsuit, which names both the individual and corporate owners of the club, unidentified employees and the three men criminally charged — Jamaul Timberlake, and Garnell and John Hands. Attorneys for the victim's mother, Zara Mayren, who filed the lawsuit, said Mayren-Guzman was thrown out of the club by employees and beaten by three men, then left in the cold without a coat.

“As a family we believe that the people listed in the lawsuit through one means or another share or bear responsibility for the death of my younger brother,” said Eduardo Alvarez, Mayren-Guzman's brother.

The lawsuit alleges the club allowed Mayren-Guzman in, despite being underage, and required he spend a minimum of $25 on alcohol. It also claims employees continued to serve him despite his appearing intoxicated. Later, he was physically thrown out of the club, the lawsuit claims, and assaulted.

It also alleges the death of Mayren-Guzman was the result of the "negligence, recklessness and willful and wanton wrongful conduct" of the defendants.

Family and friends organized searches when Mayren-Guzman went missing. He was found dead in the marshes off Delilah Road by a community-organized search party.

Brothers John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, and Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault Jan. 26. All three remain in the Atlantic County jail.

The suit claims Timberlake and the Hands brothers had some affiliation with the club, although it did not describe them as employees.

The lawsuit is not meant to supplant the criminal investigation, which the family supports and has “no intention of interfering with those efforts,” attorneys for the family said.

Since Mayren-Guzman's disappearance, members of the family, friends and community members have persistently called for "Justicia para Irving" outside Centerfolds and City Hall. City officials decided Feb. 23 to revoke the strip club's mercantile license.

Family and attorneys believe the community has yet more information to share to fill in any gaps. They’ve established a tip line and a website for sharing information with the law firm.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.