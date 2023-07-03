Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My family eats like pigs! I need a six big, big ceramic-type (no junk) bowls for pasta that would hold a half pound of pasta. — Big Eaters

Dear Big Eaters: Christmas Tree Shops, Big Lots, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet all sell big ceramic serving bowls. They would be your best buys. At Home Goods, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, or Boscov’s, you can get lucky, but not sure if your could find six big bowls all the same. Walmart.com sells 86-ounce white square bowls for $10.49 each. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know where I can buy a cornhole set? My unfriendly neighbor has one and hardly lets my kids play with it. Just sign me ... — Disgusted.

Dear Disgusted: Boscov’s has a sale on a 2-board, 8-sandbag sets with a storage bag regularly $29.99 on sale for $15.99. BTW, my son-in-law, Tim Donovan, has Corn Hole Craze on the corner of Route 9 and Somers Point Mays Landing Road. Tell him you want the Shopaholic discount (if there is one?).

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My pillow has seen better days. Now that Bed Bath & Beyond has closed, along with its coupons, are there any deals out there for them? — Marvin S., Ventnor

Dear Marvin: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has the regular size My Pillow on sale for $19.99. The queen size is $28.99, the king size $33.99.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Porterhouse or T-bone steak: $7.99 per pound.

Lean ground 80% beef family pack: $3.49 per pound.

Eight-piece dark fried or roasted chicken: $6.99.

Hebrew National or Nathan’s beef franks: Two for $8.

Oscar Mayer or Ball Park franks: Two for $6.

Oscar Mayer or Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

Soliel 8-pack 12-ounce sparkling water: 99 cents. Limit two.*

Cherries: $3.99 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Seedless watermelon: $4.99. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.

ShopRite Italian sausage family pack: $2.49 per pound.

Nathan’s beef franks: $2.50.

Luigi’s Italian ice: $1.99.

Nature Made vitamins: half price.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $2.99.

Eight O’Clock 10- to 12-ounce coffee or 12-pack K-cups: $4.99. Limit one.*

Sabra hummus: $1.99. Limit one.*

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

Chobani 4-pack yogurt: Two for $7. Limit one offer.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

The Spring Shop and summer toys are 66% off at Hobby Lobby. All home decor is half price.

A Keurig single-serve coffee maker regularly $89.99 is on sale at Target for $59.99. A T-fal Simply Cook 6-piece nonstick cookware set regularly $59.99 is on sale for half price at $29.99.

Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS. Folgers and Maxwell House instant decaf are $5.99.

Tide Simply laundry detergent is four bottles for $9 at Walgreens. Puff’s facial tissues are buy one, get one half off.

Starbuck 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack K-cups is $7.99 at Rite Aid. Taster’s Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is also $7.99.

Champion Performance T-shirts and baseball hats are on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $4.99. Get a hammock in a bag for $13.99.

Men’s Hawaiian swimwear regularly $25 is on sale for $9.99 at Boscov’s. The entire stock of kitchen accessories is 30% off. A Coby digital glass scale regularly $24.99 is on sale for $9.99.