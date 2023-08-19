GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sharon Cross Muhammad lost her son in a fatal motorcycle crash a year ago.

On Saturday, she was joined by around 50 motorcyclists and other friends and family who honored his life with a procession from Atlantic City to Galloway Township.

“This was his last ride,” Muhammad said.

Myron Brown III, of Absecon, died at 31 on Aug. 17, 2022, when his motorcycle was struck and forced into oncoming traffic on the White Horse Pike.

There was a motorcycle procession earlier today in memory of Myron Brown III, who died last year in a motorcycle accident. The procession started in Atlantic City and ended near the site of the crash on the White Horse Pike in Galloway. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/pqcwVjGL1i — Emma Desiderio (@EmmaDesiderio) August 19, 2023

The ride started in Atlantic City because he grew up there, then went by where he worked as an NJ Transit bus operator in Pleasantville, then through Absecon, where he lived, and ended near where he died on the White Horse Pike in Galloway, she said.

Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville, Absecon and Galloway police officers all participated in the procession through each town.

The family held a memorial at the ride’s conclusion around a tree in front of Wells Fargo at 273 W. White Horse Pike. The tree was decorated with photos, balloons and flowers.

Family and friends gathered around wearing shirts that featured a photo of Brown and the words “Forever In Our Hearts.”

“This by far has been the hardest trial of my life because when a mother gives birth to a child, she doesn’t dream of ever picking out an outfit to put him in the ground,” Muhammad said in a speech.

“Myron’s life had just started to take off. His path was lit, everything was bright, and the one thing he wanted most of anything else to become a father,” she continued.

His son, Myron Brown IV, was 18 months old at the time of Brown’s death.

Brittany Thornton, Brown’s fiancé and mother of their child, said the event was a beautiful tribute to his life.

“His soul really did pass here, and I feel him today,” Thornton, of Pleasantville, said.

The service brought family from the area as well as from Maryland, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., Muhammad said. Also present were Brown’s siblings, his stepfather, Bryan Cross Muhammad, and his father, Myron Brown Sr.

Brown’s aunt Maggie Brown, of Atlantic City, said he was “more than a nephew” to her.

“He was like the heart of the family,” she said tearfully.

Sharon Cross Muhammad said Brown had many friends in the motorcycle community, readily evident as dozens parked their bikes at the memorial.

“That was an emotional ride today,” said Sami Khabir, Brown’s uncle.

Khabir, of Atlantic City, said the purpose of the ride was to keep Brown’s legacy alive.

“This means the world to us. It shows our community is huge,” Khabir said.

Brown’s friend and coworker, who called himself Icky, said they often rode motorcycles together.

“He was a good friend of mine. This ride is to keep his legacy going,” Icky, of Philadelphia, said.

The family distributed flowers for people to lay at the base of the tree. They also offered food to the guests at the conclusion of the memorial.

“He was a great man, son, brother ... but he was a great father, and that’s the best title for him,” Muhammad said.

