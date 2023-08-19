Brittany Thornton, of Pleasantville, and her 3-year-old son, Myron Brown IV, attend a vigil Saturday for her fiancé and his father, Myron Brown III, at the spot where he was fatally hit while riding his motorcycle last August.
Sharon Cross Muhammad organized the motorcycle procession in memory of her late son.
Myron Brown II, of Atlantic City, stands by a motorcycle owned by his late son. The elder Brown rode it in the procession for his son.
On August 19, 2023, in Egg Harbor City, Maggie Brown, an aunt of Myron Brown III, at a vigil held for him at the spot where Myron was fatally hit while riding his motorcycle on August 17, 2022 .
On August 19, 2023, in Egg Harbor City, Bryan Cross Muhammad, step-father to Myron Brown III, speaking at a vigil held for Myron at the spot where he was fatally hit while riding his motorcycle on August 17, 2022.
On August 19, 2023, in Egg Harbor City, Brittany Thornton from Pleasantville, holding back her tears at the vigil for her fiance, Myron Brown III , held at the spot where Myron was fatally hit while riding his motorcycle on August 17, 2022.
On August 19, 2023, in Egg Harbor City, Sami Khabir from Atlantic City, an uncle of Myron Brown III, speaking about the impact Myron had on his family during a vigil held at the spot where Myron was fatally hit while riding his motorcycle on August 17, 2022.
On August 19, 2023, in Egg Harbor City, Mary Parker, an aunt of Myron Brown III at a vigil held for him at the spot where Myron was fatally hit while riding his motorcycle on August 17, 2022 .
On August 19, 2023, in Egg Harbor City, Myron Brown II took a knee at a vigil held for his son Myron Brown III at the spot where Myron was fatally hit while riding his motorcycle on August 17, 2022.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sharon Cross Muhammad lost her son in a fatal motorcycle crash a year ago.
On Saturday, she was joined by around 50 motorcyclists and other friends and family who honored his life with a procession from Atlantic City to Galloway Township.
“This was his last ride,” Muhammad said.
Myron Brown III, of Absecon, died at 31 on Aug. 17, 2022, when his motorcycle was struck and forced into oncoming traffic on the White Horse Pike.
There was a motorcycle procession earlier today in memory of Myron Brown III, who died last year in a motorcycle accident. The procession started in Atlantic City and ended near the site of the crash on the White Horse Pike in Galloway.
The ride started in Atlantic City because he grew up there, then went by where he worked as an NJ Transit bus operator in Pleasantville, then through Absecon, where he lived, and ended near where he died on the White Horse Pike in Galloway, she said.
Brittany Thornton, Brown’s fiancé and mother of their child, said the event was a beautiful tribute to his life.
“His soul really did pass here, and I feel him today,” Thornton, of Pleasantville, said.
The service brought family from the area as well as from Maryland, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., Muhammad said. Also present were Brown’s siblings, his stepfather, Bryan Cross Muhammad, and his father, Myron Brown Sr.
Brown’s aunt Maggie Brown, of Atlantic City, said he was “more than a nephew” to her.
“He was like the heart of the family,” she said tearfully.
Sharon Cross Muhammad said Brown had many friends in the motorcycle community, readily evident as dozens parked their bikes at the memorial.
“That was an emotional ride today,” said Sami Khabir, Brown’s uncle.
Khabir, of Atlantic City, said the purpose of the ride was to keep Brown’s legacy alive.
“This means the world to us. It shows our community is huge,” Khabir said.
Brown’s friend and coworker, who called himself Icky, said they often rode motorcycles together.
“He was a good friend of mine. This ride is to keep his legacy going,” Icky, of Philadelphia, said.
The family distributed flowers for people to lay at the base of the tree. They also offered food to the guests at the conclusion of the memorial.
“He was a great man, son, brother ... but he was a great father, and that’s the best title for him,” Muhammad said.
