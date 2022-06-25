Family, friends celebrate man's love for Lucy the Elephant and his friendship with a dog

MARGATE — Lucy the Elephant may have been hidden behind six stories of scaffolding as she undergoes renovations, but her eyes were still looking down on the Carpenter family Saturday morning.

Family and friends gathered in the presence of Lucy to celebrate the life of Edwin Carpenter, who died Nov. 10 at 93.

Carpenter, a World War II veteran who served in the Army and fought in Japan, formed the Save Lucy Committee more than 50 years ago. His daughters, Karen Button and Cheryl Wilson, helped organize the celebration of their father's life.

"It was a very casual gathering to share in the memories of my dad," said Button, who now lives in Ohio but makes annual trips to her hometown to visit Lucy. "The kids have grown up through Lucy and seeing everything in the gift shop, and inside are pictures of me in my bell bottoms when I was 10 years old or 12 years old."

Tables adorned with photos of Carpenter were set up on the patio outside Cousins Grill at Lucy. About 30 people showed up for the gathering, which lasted a little more than a half hour. Family had Edwin's younger brother, Thomas, on video chat during the celebration.

Button and her husband, Chuck; Wilson; their cousin Kelly Carpenter Minor and Lucy Executive Director Richard Helfant shared stories about Edwin Carpenter. Edwin's grandson, Joe Wilson, 30, is on the Save Lucy Committee board of directors.

Some of those stories may have been told for the first time Saturday, but the one story that's well known is how the Carpenter family helped save Lucy.

James Lafferty, of Philadelphia, built Lucy, then called Elephant Bazaar, a few blocks down from its current location in 1881. Seven years later, he sold the elephant to Anton Gertzen, who later renamed it Lucy and opened it up as a tavern.

Karen Button remembers the day her father saved Lucy.

"I remember Dad coming home and telling us that Lucy was going to be torn down and a high-rise condominium was going to be built in her place," she said. "He then followed it up by saying, 'Not if I can help it!'"

So Carpenter and his wife, Sylvia, along with neighbors that included Josephine Harron, set up a meeting with the Gertzen family. They established the Save Lucy Committee in 1969.

"He gave them his word that he would do everything possible to save her. Then Dad pulled a dollar out of his wallet and bought Lucy."

In 1970, the Gertzen family donated Lucy, and it was moved to its current location in Margate. Carpenter spent more than 20 years raising funds to move, restore and preserve Lucy, Button said.

In 1976, Lucy was designated a National Historic Landmark. There have been many fundraisers and donations made over the years from around the world to preserve Lucy.

In 2016, Ed and Sylvia were honored with a brass plaque dedicating the entrance to Lucy as the Carpenter Walkway.

"We are so grateful to our parents for all their work in accomplishing a feat many doubted," Button said. "Moving a dilapidated six-story building in the shape of an elephant was something of which even the moving company couldn't guarantee would have a positive outcome."

Visits with Cole

Carpenter spent the last three years of his life at the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, where he enjoyed bowling, playing cards and socializing with other residents.

One of his best friends, however, was Cole, a pit bull who was born deaf. Chris Hannah, 43, of Millville, found Cole in March 2017 at the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter.

"He has always been a gentle soul and playful pup," Hannah said. "He is very in tune with people's emotions, which made the therapy dog training an easy choice."

In 2018, Hannah started Team Cole when he received his therapy dog certification. In December, he founded the Cole the Deaf Dog & Friends Foundation to offer school and community programs for special needs advocacy and inclusion. The foundation's slogan is "A disability is not an inability ... it's a superpower."

Cole's superpower was connecting with people, including Carpenter, when Hannah began to volunteer at the veterans home in 2018.

"Mr. Carpenter was the perfect example of why we do what we do," Hannah said. "In Cole's presence, Ed would light up with his infectious smile. He was always very gracious to be able to visit with Cole, and it was truly heartbreaking when he passed."

Visitors were not permitted inside the veterans home during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Hannah and Cole would do window visits at the facility.

"We would station ourselves with Cole at the large front entrance windows, where they would speak via cellphone to Cole, knowing that he is deaf," Hannah said. "It was funny, but in retrospect, they were such delightful moments during very dark times."

Cole wears a Lucy the Elephant patch on his therapy vest. Carpenter's family sent the patch to Cole shortly after Carpenter died.

"Seeing Cole was always the highlight of my dad's day, so I know firsthand how impactful the service is (the Hannahs) provide," Button said.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

