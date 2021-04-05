Family deplaned from Spirit Airlines flight to A.C. after not complying with mask mandate, but given second chance

A family on a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to Atlantic City was removed from the plane before takeoff on Monday after not complying with the federal mask mandate, according to a Spirit Airlines spokesperson.

But the family was given a second chance and boarded a flight to Atlantic City later in the day.

"We have allowed the guests to continue on the flight to their destination after assurances of compliance, and the flight is currently en route," said Erik Hofmeyer, spokesman for Spirit, Monday afternoon. "The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"All guests are required to have their masks on when scanning boarding passes in order to board the plane," he added. "Once onboard, the adults did not comply with the federal mask requirement."

Video footage from the incident was posted on social media and shows a member of the flight crew speaking to a man and a woman in their seats. The man is seen pulling down his mask to talk to the crew member and the woman, who is wearing a mask, has a toddler on her lap who is eating yogurt without a mask.