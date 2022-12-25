Families open hearts and homes to Coast Guard recruits on Christmas

The Red Cross held its 41st annual Operation Fireside on Sunday.

The event has families from the Cape May area open their homes to recruits from the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May so that they would have a warm, comfortable place to celebrate Christmas.

Coast Guard Capt. Warren Judge said the event was meant to help recruits who are missing their families during Christmastime while helping instill important values and a connection with the community.

“It brings the significance of family and community values all together,” Judge said. “Being away from their families, I know it’s tough for (the recruits), however having the family from the Cape May County communities come in and want to participate in Operation Fireside, it gives them a sense of home values throughout this holiday season.”

There were about 237 recruits who left from the training center, first gathering in a gym on the training center campus. They were taken in by families throughout the area, while 48 were hosted by the Millville Elks lodge.

While assuming the austere attitude that characterizes the boot-camp experience, the recruits were met with yuletide revelry. Retired Navy AMSC Mark Murdy and his wife, retired Navy Lt. Commander Deanna Murdy, came dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, handing out candy canes to the recruits as they left the training center. The couple currently have a son in the Coast Guard stationed in Portland, Oregon.

“It’s giving back,” Mark Murdy said.

Operation Fireside is held during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Recruits were not sent out to community families in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although locals still sent in greeting cards, desserts and celebration videos.

Red Cross volunteer Ken Ballan led efforts to organize the event, saying he has poured countless hours into organizing his year’s Operation Fireside. He expressed awe for the dedication of the recruits and the generosity of the local families.

“The Red Cross is very proud to be conducting this program, but it takes a village,” Ballan said.

Command Master Chief Radford Hoffpauir expressed gratitude for the community and their appreciation for the Coast Guard. He said developing that relationship with neighbors both helps recruits through boot camp and helped create local partnerships which improved the Coast Guard’s ability to serve.

“The larger our network is the easier it is for us to get our job done and help each other out,” Hoffpauir said.

Shaun Deignan said his family has been participating in Operation Fireside since 2014. While the family was away during Thanksgiving, when they typically participate in Operation Fireside, they decided they wanted to participate in an event this year, especially after the two-year pandemic hiatus. During the event, much of the extended Deignan family comes down, including grandparents and great grandparents.

“We enjoy it, the whole family enjoys it,” Dianna Deignan said.

Operation Fireside comes in the middle of a grueling boot-camp project designed to prepare recruits for their lifesaving jobs in the Coast Guard. The recruits spent the short leave to bond over their experience and took time to gradually decompress before having to return to the training center later that night.

Seaman Recruit Noah Adams, who was staying with the Deignans, was inspired to join the Coast Guard when he saw the experience of his brother-in-law. While he acknowledged the experience was hard, he appreciated the structure and purpose offered by the training and the Coast Guard.

“He had a better attitude towards life and had something he was happy about,” Adams said.

Cheneen Austin indicated she and her husband, Michael, have been opening their home for Operation Fireside for the last 14 years. Her family is rife with military veterans and her grandmother helped found patriotic parades. She wanted to carry on that legacy.

“It’s meant a lot to us to be able to know that there’s nobody left without a family during this time,” Austin said. “We get to comfort them during that time and just sort of stand in as a surrogate family.”

Her children, Aurora and Trinity Austin, said they were glad to have the recruits in their home, saying they empathized with those who felt excluded during the holidays.

“Our family is a little out of the ordinary, so we know kind of what it’s like to feel like outcasts, like we have no place to go,” Trinity Austin said.

Seaman Recruit Augustus Maier, of Montana, was staying with the Austin family. A Pagan, Maier recalled the fond memories he has of celebrating Yule with his family during the holidays. He acknowledged the juxtaposition between the comfort of Operation Fireside and the Spartan conditions at boot camp.

“In a good way, it’s kind of a complete shock,” Maier said. “It makes us incredibly appreciative of these people and their kindness towards us.”

Seaman Recruit Laura Recinos, who lives near Los Angeles, said it was her first Christmas without her daughter and husband. She prepared herself for the absence and was glad to know her family was proud of her.

“It’s something, I didn’t think I was capable of doing, and I’m doing it now,” Recinos said. “(It’s) to proves to myself that I can do something bigger than myself.”

The Austins partner with the Runyon family, who helps prepare food for the recruits. The Runyon family was originally going to host the recruits at their North Cape May house, before one of their children came down with influenza, forcing them to relocate to the Austin home in the Villas. Mark Runyon still helped prepared food. When it was discovered that one scheduled family could not make it to the training center, the Austin family also welcomed four additional recruits for a total of eight. In previous years, they have hosted 18.

Michael Austin said he was motivated by the local services the Coast Guard recruits will provide the Jersey Shore community and was eager to offer them comfort and respite from the arduous boot-camp process.

“At dinner, we tell us how much we appreciate them and what they do for our local community,” Austin said. “Most of them come in here all wide eyed, because they’re used to being yelled at all of the time, so we offer them support and Cheneen offers them a crying shoulder.”

The boot camp held at the Coast Guard Training Center takes in recruits from across the country, taking in people with different holiday traditions and experiences. Many of the recruits are still teenagers, and this Christmas would be the first time that they were spending an extended period away from their families.

“I’ve never really been away from my family, on Christmas, especially,” Seaman Recruit Kadence Vandever, of Florida, said.

“Where I’m from, down in Georgia, family is about all you can get,” Seaman Recruit William Tripp said before reflecting on the comradery he had with his fellow recruits and the appreciation he had for the host families. “We’ll all become a large family together. It means the world to me.”

“Especially, with it being Christmas and this time of year, it’s kind of sensitive, because I do a lot with my family,” Seaman Recruit Dylan Nguyen, of Texas, said. “It helps a little bit, just being able to go out and have dinner.”

Seaman Recruit Olivia Petersen, of Virginia. She said she appreciated the chance to celebrate the holidays, before returning to the hard work required by boot camp. Seaman Recruit Darius Peed, of Dublin, Georgia. said he appreciated the opportunity to relax for a moment and embrace “the love and the joy” of the season.

Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo, the public affairs officer for the training center, recalled his experience with Operation Fireside when he was in Cape May for boot camp in 2006. At the time, Tamargo said that the rules of the event asked that recruits not call home, so they could bond more with their host families. His host, the Taylor family, nevertheless insisted that he call his mother so he could speak with her for the holidays. His mother, since deceased, would have a stroke later that year that deprived her of her ability to speak.

“That was one of the last times I spoke with my mom physically,” Tamargo said.

Sixteen years later, Tamargo said he still keeps in touch with the Talyor family.

“Boot camp is its own stress and its own animal, but it was the little glimmer of hope that reaffirmed why you were serving, in a real way,” Tamargo said.

Recruits this year felt similarly.

“I think I speak for us all when I say this, I think we all miss things back home,” said Seaman Recruit Matthew DiJoseph, of Connecticut, who was staying with the Austin family. “None of us are going to make it through by ourselves, that’s not how this boot camp is designed, so being able to spend Christmas with other people, with another family, is something I can’t thank them enough for.”