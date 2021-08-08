Families of those buried at Beth Kehillah call EHT cemetery conditions 'disrespectful'

She tried calling the cemetery to bring this to someone’s attention but got no response from the number posted online. Eventually, she found the number for cemetery Association President Jerome Greenberg. Tepper convinced him to visit the cemetery, and Greenberg said it wasn’t that big a deal.

“I know there are, in places, branches,” said Greenberg, 88. “The cemetery is almost 100 years old. It is our belief that the cemetery looks nice with trees on it. Trees are trees. We plant them, they grow and eventually they start to die. When the trees start to die, branches (fall).”

Later that year, Joanna Mell, 67, made her first visit to the cemetery in 16 years. The Quakertown, Pennsylvania, resident, whose family is from South Jersey, was appalled by what she saw.

“It looked like no one had done anything there to take care of it for at least several years,” Mell said. “I mean, it was a mess. In fact, I couldn’t even find my cousin’s headstone. I had to dig around. There was this tree ... next to his plot, and I could not find his headstone.”