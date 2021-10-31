Families glad to get back into the spirit of Halloween

Liz Katz couldn't stop smiling as she watched her neighbors and children walk through the streets of her neighborhood, dancing and holding hands.

It's what the spirit of Halloween should be about, she said. Seeing her fellow residents of the Eaglesmere neighborhood in Mays Landing participate in a little parade Sunday morning, she thought, was a great way to kick off Halloween.

"It was really nice to just come together and just have a great morning with all the kids and the families," said Katz, 38, who said her family — husband David and kids Tyler, Brianna and Ava — was excited to trick-or-treat in full force that night.

"We're all ready for things to get back to normal and bring everyone together, and I think everybody felt that today," she added.

COVID-19 really changed the way Halloween was celebrated in 2020. People had to plan costumes around what was easy to wear face coverings with, and those dishing out candy got creative with PVC candy pipe systems.

This year, it seemed things were back to normal. A large majority of the masks being worn Sunday depicted the characters they dressed as.