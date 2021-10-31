Families glad to get back into the spirit of Halloween

Liz Katz couldn't stop smiling as she watched her neighbors and children walk through the streets of her neighborhood, dancing and holding hands.
It's what the spirit of Halloween should be about, she said. Seeing her fellow residents of the Eaglesmere neighborhood in Mays Landing participate in a little parade Sunday morning, she thought, was a great way to kick off Halloween.
"It was really nice to just come together and just have a great morning with all the kids and the families," said Katz, 38, who said her family — husband David and kids Tyler, Brianna and Ava — was excited to trick-or-treat in full force that night.
"We're all ready for things to get back to normal and bring everyone together, and I think everybody felt that today," she added.
COVID-19 really changed the way Halloween was celebrated in 2020. People had to plan costumes around what was easy to wear face coverings with, and those dishing out candy got creative with PVC candy pipe systems.
This year, it seemed things were back to normal. A large majority of the masks being worn Sunday depicted the characters they dressed as.
Halloween is always a fun time to see what movies, TV shows and other topics are popular heading into the fall. Some of the hot costumes this year included characters from the Star Wars series "The Mandalorian," Spider-man, the popular video game "Minecraft," and "Sesame Street" characters.
Classic horror villains will never go away, like Ghostface from the "Scream" franchise, Jason from "Friday the 13th" and Michael Myers from "Halloween."
Cities in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties mostly scattered their trick-or-treating events over the weekend. Some, like North Wildwood and Buena, held their hours Saturday night. Others, like Buena Vista Township, Woodbine and Hammonton orchestrated late-afternoon starts Sunday with it still light out. Hamilton Mall had trick-or-treating Sunday afternoon.
Petrini Gardens, a neighborhood in Buena Vista Township, was pretty active late afternoon. Kelly and Jake Hatki, both 28, normally go all out for trick-or-treaters, decorating the outside of their home with a smoke machine and lights. Their setup was a bit laid back, but they said there was definitely a much larger turnout for Halloween than in 2020.
"It's good to see everybody out," Kelly Hatki said. Jake Hatki added that this neighborhood is usually a really busy one every year for trick-or-treaters.
"It definitely feels like a normal Halloween here," Jake Hatki added. "There's tons of kids already. I think it's only been a half-hour, and they're coming up and getting candy."
It was a mostly dry Halloween, but rain did sprinkle on a few trick-or-treaters in the late afternoon. But that wasn't stopping those giving out candy from remaining outside.
Stephanie, 23, and J.D. Langlois, 26, who moved to Buena Vista Township from Philadelphia in May, were giving out candy to the kids and set up an adult beverage basket for the adults.
Kristy Carpenter, from the Richland section of the township, was out with a group of adults and kids. She said her son did a trunk-or-treat at school as well as trick-or-treating at a campsite.
"There is nothing like going house to house and seeing your neighbors, seeing all the kids in their costumes. I miss being a kid," Carpenter said.
Some Hammonton residents in the area off Route 54 got off to a slow start in the late afternoon as they gave out candy. Still, many expressed how nice it was for Sunday to revert back to what a normal Halloween would look like.
Linda DeAngelis, who lives on 4th Street, was out with her grandchildren Christopher, Alex and Nicholas trick-or-treating. She "felt like I was alive again."
"Everyone has been real nice, and if they're not home they put the buckets out for the kids," DeAngelis said.
Matt and Sarah Zimmerman, dressed as Big Bird and Abby Cadabby from "Sesame Street," were with their daughters Piper and Eliza, dressed as Elmo and Cookie Monster. The Hammonton residents said they enjoyed the 4:30 p.m. start time in the city.
"It's good for the little kids," Matt Zimmerman said. "For older kids, they probably would like it to be later, but on a Sunday it makes sense for it to be a little earlier."
Sunday morning's parade around the Eaglesmere neighborhood in Hamilton Township was the second one organized by Katz, who added they did not do this last year because of COVID-19. Last summer, they did a socially-distanced bike parade for the Fourth of July.
She organized this event through their community Facebook page. Another neighbor that evening planned to do a little haunted house for trick-or-treaters.
Dozens of families made their way to Katz's house, and they walked around the neighborhood, blowing horns and greeting the neighbors who stood on their lawns to greet the children.
Some of the popular costumes included characters from Disney's "Frozen," the 1980s megahit "Ghostbusters," a cute little Pennywise from the horror film "It," witches, princesses and more.
"You can see all the smiles today with the kids," Katz said. "The kids were dancing in the street, neighbors are coming out and waving and throwing candy. It's definitely brings a wonderful, positive vibe and spirit to the neighborhood."
