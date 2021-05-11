False alarm, NASA space launch scrubbed for the fourth day in a row

Weather conditions were the reason for cancelling the NASA space rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, the past three days, depriving New Jersey of a streaking light in the night sky.
On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, NASA said that strong upper level winds postponed the launch.
Despite strong upper level winds and cloud cover near the facility, NASA went forward with preparation for a Tuesday evening launch. However, the mission was pushed back another day after NASA determined the sky was too cloudy between the launch site and Bermuda, where the mission was headed.
The mission, called the KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, will study how energy and momentum are transported through areas of space that are connected by magnetic energy.
NASA lists a specific set of weather criteria that needs to be met before a rocket is launched. They include: no precipitation in the flight path, 24 hour temperatures above 31 degrees, no lightning within five nautical miles and weak upper level winds.
Winds at the 300 millibar level, or about 30,000 feet with between 50 and 70 knots the past three days. Using forecast computer model guidance, winds will be even stronger there Tuesday night, with winds to 100 knots likely.
Whatever day the rocket does take off the area south of the White Horse Pike will have the rocket visible up to ten seconds after the launch. To the north of there, until near the New York border, it will be 10 to 30 seconds after the launch.
More than likely the launch will not go on Wednesday. Upper level winds will be too strong and cloud cover will still be present. Thursday and Friday should see more favorable conditions.
Video of the footage will be live on the Wallops IBM video site. There is a 20 to 30 second delay on the livestream, meaning that South Jersey residents will just need to look to the south, as the delay is longer than the window of opportunity to see it.
Approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds to 10 minutes after launch, you may be able to see a violet color in the southeastern sky. The rocket will release a non-harmful barium vapor for the study just to the north of Bermuda, when it is 217 to 249 miles up in the sky.
