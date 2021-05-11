False alarm, NASA space launch scrubbed for the fourth day in a row

Whatever day the rocket does take off the area south of the White Horse Pike will have the rocket visible up to ten seconds after the launch. To the north of there, until near the New York border, it will be 10 to 30 seconds after the launch.

More than likely the launch will not go on Wednesday. Upper level winds will be too strong and cloud cover will still be present. Thursday and Friday should see more favorable conditions.

Video of the footage will be live on the Wallops IBM video site. There is a 20 to 30 second delay on the livestream, meaning that South Jersey residents will just need to look to the south, as the delay is longer than the window of opportunity to see it.

Approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds to 10 minutes after launch, you may be able to see a violet color in the southeastern sky. The rocket will release a non-harmful barium vapor for the study just to the north of Bermuda, when it is 217 to 249 miles up in the sky.

