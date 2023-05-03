STONE HARBOR — First responders rescued a stranded person who had fallen into the back bay Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to Corinthian Drive about 4:50 p.m. for a report of a fall from a dock. Once on scene, Firefighter Evan Schroer entered the water and brought the fall victim back to land, firefighters said Wednesday.
The unidentified victim was in the water for "an extended amount of time," firefighters said. They were treated by paramedics on scene before being taken to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House.
No other information about the call, such as an update on the victim's condition, was released Wednesday.
