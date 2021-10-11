Fall foliage 'could be a banner year' in South Jersey

New Jersey is on track for plenty of vibrant colors this fall foliage season, perhaps the best in years.

“With all of the moisture we’ve had, this could be a banner year,” said Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist and professor of geography at Rutgers University.

In South Jersey, residents say you do not have to go far to see the eye-popping colors on the trees. The roads around the region bring enough joy to some.

“I’m a big fan of the tree-covered roads, like Estell Manor Road that runs between Route 49 and Cape May County. Hesstown Road (in Estell Manor) as well,” said Jessica Webster, of Estell Manor.

Paul D’Amico, 57, of Ventnor, agrees with Webster that the roads are the best places to see the fall foliage in South Jersey.

“The drive up County Road 559 from Somers Point to Mays Landing. ... It’s just a beautiful road, and with the fall foliage is even nicer. I also enjoy riding up the (Atlantic City) Expressway, believe it or not,” D’Amico said.

But, that Sunday drive through the colorful trees that hug the roads will likely be delayed a week or two.