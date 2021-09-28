Falcon company takes on Ocean City rats, using traps, not birds

The rat catching is not part of that contract.

“I just did it as a favor,” Swanson said.

The Harris’s hawks, falcons and an owl don’t kill the seagulls, but instead scare them away from the tourist areas. City officials said the birds had become extremely aggressive, knocking pizza and ice cream from people’s hands and grabbing food from tables.

This was the fourth summer for the project, which has gotten high marks from visitors and business owners.

The first year, the project drew attention from national media and beyond.

The falconers end up serving as unofficial ambassadors of the city, answering questions from visitors and poisoning for multiple photos with their birds every day.

Swanson did not say exactly where the rat issue arose, other than it was a single block south of 50th Street, which puts it far in the city’s south end. Residents told him they had never seen a rat there before, he said. Sometimes, rats will become an issue after a large building is demolished especially one that has been unoccupied for some time, but that is not the case here.

“It doesn’t seem like there was a real reason for it,” Swanson said. “But here they are.”

Some resident have also spoken with him about also taking on the rabbits that have proliferated on the island. But that has only been talk, he said. Swanson suspects there could be a backlash from bunny lovers.

