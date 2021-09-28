Falcon company takes on Ocean City rats, using traps, not birds

OCEAN CITY — The company Ocean City has contracted to scare seagulls away from the Boardwalk has taken on a new advisory: Rats.
Erik Swanson, the owner of East Coast Falcons of Lodi, Bergen County, said the city asked his company to help neighbors address a rat problem in the south end.
Rats have been reported in houses and spotted on streets and sidewalks.
Swanson said he is not using the birds. He said the owl used on the Boardwalk at night would be able to catch rats, but the biggest concern is with those inside.
The birds of prey might catch a few rats a night, but that would not be enough to address the problem.
More importantly, the neighbors have also hired an exterminator, which means the rats could have poison in their systems.
“I’m not going to let my birds anywhere near that,” he said.
Instead, he has set a number of traps for the rodents. Once captured, they will be destroyed.
“We’ll catch as many as we can,” Swanson said. “We’re going to euthanize them.”
East Coast Falcons has a $250,000 contract to address issues with seagulls on the beach and Boardwalk. The falcons and their handlers are still working weekends until Columbus Day.
The rat catching is not part of that contract.
“I just did it as a favor,” Swanson said.
The Harris’s hawks, falcons and an owl don’t kill the seagulls, but instead scare them away from the tourist areas. City officials said the birds had become extremely aggressive, knocking pizza and ice cream from people’s hands and grabbing food from tables.
This was the fourth summer for the project, which has gotten high marks from visitors and business owners.
The first year, the project drew attention from national media and beyond.
The falconers end up serving as unofficial ambassadors of the city, answering questions from visitors and poisoning for multiple photos with their birds every day.
Swanson did not say exactly where the rat issue arose, other than it was a single block south of 50th Street, which puts it far in the city’s south end. Residents told him they had never seen a rat there before, he said. Sometimes, rats will become an issue after a large building is demolished especially one that has been unoccupied for some time, but that is not the case here.
“It doesn’t seem like there was a real reason for it,” Swanson said. “But here they are.”
Some resident have also spoken with him about also taking on the rabbits that have proliferated on the island. But that has only been talk, he said. Swanson suspects there could be a backlash from bunny lovers.
