Faith-based nonprofit offers monetary award to support community service

BRIDGETON — A group of Cumberland County churches and nonprofits will benefit from $26,000 awarded by the M25 Initiative, a county Christian-based nonprofit, said Ray Garcia, the organization's president.

Churches set to receive a portion of the funding include Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Divine Mercy Parish Food Pantry and Trinity First Hope Center. Each can use the money to support its various community service activities, including providing meals for the homeless and stocking up on supplies for food pantries, the organization said Thursday.

The M25 Initiative is a fundraising entity that supports Cumberland County's religious institutions in helping them perform ministry work to aid communities throughout the county.

“M25’s mission is to empower our community to show compassion to those in need,” Garcia said Thursday. “The Food Insecurity grants go a long way in helping those on the front lines in meeting the needs of the poor and homeless in Cumberland County. We are proud of the work of our community partners and volunteers, and we are honored to assist them through these grants.”

The money builds on $25,000 secured for county churches and nonprofits during the fall and winter months. It's likely important for churches and faith-based food pantries servicing more visitors due to rising grocery costs triggered by high inflation.

Additionally, $15,000 this month is being awarded to the institutions to provide shower programs in Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland.

The M25 Initiative has provided $18,000 in funding to support the 2021-2022 Code Blue Warming Centers in those municipalities, as well. It continues to fund the Cumberland County Housing First Collaborative, which houses individuals and families dealing with chronic homelessness, the organization said.

