Facing lawsuit threat, Upper Township likely to rescind rules barring door-to-door sales

UPPER TOWNSHIP — In-person sales may get a foot in the door as the Township Committee looks to end a longstanding ordinance banning door-to-door offers of goods and services.

The township may have little choice. As township attorney Daniel Reeves told committee members Monday, a national company has threatened a lawsuit to overturn the ordinance, stating the outright ban is unconstitutional. It appears that they are right.

“I looked it up. It is unconstitutional,” Reeves said. The activity is protected under both the federal and state protections on free speech. “Essentially, selling anything is considered to be an act of speech.”

While a property owner may put up a sign telling salespeople to stay away, the township cannot make that decision for every property owner, he said.

Municipalities can limit when and how the sales speech takes place, however, such as limiting times when door-to-door sales are allowed or mandating that salespeople respect signs saying “no solicitors.”

There was an ordinance on the agenda for introduction Monday, but at Reeves’ suggestion the issue was moved under “new business” and the committee took no vote. Instead, members discussed possible options, including creating a “do not knock” list or requiring a township license to sell door to door. At the least, Committee member John Coggins said, salespeople should have identification that shows the company they represent and includes a photograph.

According to Reeves, some communities also require a fingerprint be included on the ID, but he said he was unsure what purpose that fulfilled.

“First of all, it takes away from our local businesses, regardless of what anybody says,” said Committee member Jay Newman. “Second of all, can we put a prohibitive fee in there without getting into trouble?”

A license fee that was high enough to act as a prohibition against the activity would be the same as a ban, Reeves advised.

“Anything that has the effect of being a prohibition … almost certainly will be struck down by the court,” he said.

The issue first came up in 2019, he said, when the company Andersen Windows sent a letter asking for a change. Reeves said it was to the company’s credit that it checked on the ordinance at all.

“They sent us a letter saying please update your ordinance or we will have no option but to sue you,” Reeves said.

But soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic meant door-to-door salespeople were even less welcome than previously, and an executive order banned the practice throughout the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, Reeves reported, the company has begun contacting the township “almost daily” to check on the status of the ordinance. He said the correspondence has been cordial but indicates if the ordinance is not changed it will be challenged in court.

A spokesperson for Andersen Windows and Doors did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Traveling salesmen (and women) may seem like a throwback to the days of Willy Loman and corny jokes, but as committee members mentioned at the meeting, and as reported in national media, door-to-door sales have seen a revival in recent years. In part, that’s because of the increase in “do not call” lists and waning impact of mass email efforts to reach consumers.

The Direct Selling Association, a Washington-based industry group, shows more than 330,000 people are involved in direct sales in New Jersey, representing $1 billion in retail sales statewide.

“Direct selling” is the industry’s preferred term. Ordinances in the region often refer to “hawkers” or “peddlers.” Reeves said he built his draft ordinance by cobbling together the best of the existing ordinances in the region.

“Unfortunately, in doing this research I found that a lot of towns have ordinances that are not legal, are not enforceable. So it is a common problem,” Reeves said.

Mayor Curtis Corson cited concerns with potential scams. He mentioned one in which someone purports to have excess asphalt from a nearby job and offers to pave a driveway at a low price. Once the job is half completed, he said, the contractor will charge an exorbitant amount for the next truckload of asphalt to finish the job.

Dishonest business practices and outright fraud are already prohibited under state and local laws. There are consumer protections in place, Reeves said, including allowances for three days to back out of a contract.

Township residents say sales calls do happen, regardless of the current ordinance. Reeves cited an example of someone pulling into his driveway offering to sell meat from the back of his pickup. He said he declined.

“Unfortunately, the guy with meat in the back of his truck didn’t bother to ask for permission. He just did it,” Reeves said.

For ordinance violations, the township could impose fines, revoke licenses or even seek jail time in extreme cases, Reeves said.

Corson said he would not want to go too far with a local ordinance, citing those selling church raffle tickets or Girl Scout cookies in their neighborhoods.

“I think we need to protect our residents, but at what point does it become a little overboard?” Corson said. “I don’t think we want to prosecute Girl Scouts.”

There are exceptions, Reeves said. For instance, state law allows honorably discharged veterans and volunteer firefighters to get state approval to sell items door to door regardless of a local ordinance.

After the meeting, Reeves said any limitations would only apply to commercial activities. Religious or political messages could not be limited. For instance, a political candidate would be able to knock on doors as part of a campaign, as could a representative of an advocacy group or someone proselytizing.

“There is a traditional and historic right to knock on someone’s door. By having a door, you are inviting people to come knock,” Reeves said.